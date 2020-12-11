MIFF 2021 Rescheduled to September 1-4

The Organiser said the decision had taken into account feedback from exhibitors and buyers to make the best decision for the global furniture community.

Dato' Tan Chin Huat, Founder and Chairman of MIFF, said: "We feel the new dates will offer our exhibitors and buyers the best experience, while offering the industry the opportunity to convene and trade virtually in the meantime. The MIFF 2021 would come back with the hybrid of physical and digital business solutions to provide a greater trade experience to the MIFF community. We would like to thank exhibitors, buyers and friends who have continued to communicate with us during this period."

"We look forward to MIFF 2021 show in September. Our members, the Malaysian manufacturers are ready to and exciting to come back and serve the global furniture trade demand. We will continue to work closely with MIFF in order to sustain the development of the Malaysia furniture industry and enhance the Malaysia furniture export," said Steve Ong, President of Muar Furniture Association, MIFF Strategic Partner.

Launched in August 2020, MIFF Furniverse attracted 70 exhibitors and 922 total visits of buyers from 84 countries and regions. It also brought new buyers (30% of the total) who have not visited MIFF before to start sourcing from MIFF exhibitors. Over 2,400 business leads have been generated and exhibitors expected a US$1.16mil in sales.

The online exhibition connects Malaysian and other furniture companies with buyers virtually from all parts of the world and there is no better time than the present when global buyers are looking for alternative ways of supply.

MIFF is the largest marketplace for Malaysian exporters and their pre-dominantly wooden and upholstery furniture for home and commercial use, and it offers the widest range of office furniture in the region from Malaysian and international manufacturers. MIFF attracts buyers from 140 countries and regions, the MIFF-online experience provides a great alternative for manufacturers and buyers to remain connected.

The Organiser will continue to closely monitor developments and will provide timely communication.

For information, visit www.miff.com.my.

Notes to Editors:

About MIFF (www.miff.com.my)

MIFF is Southeast Asia's most global and largest industry trade show of its kind serving 20,000 furniture professionals from 140 countries across the world. Held annually in March, the show offers a comprehensive selection of all kinds of home and commercial furniture including Malaysia's renowned top-quality wood furniture and the most extensive office solutions in the region. Since its inception in 1995, the show is an UFI-approved event by The Global Association for Exhibition Industry. MIFF is organised by Informa Markets in Malaysia (known as UBM Malaysia), which is a part of Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B event organiser in the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1373606/MIFF_2021.jpg

Related Links

http://www.miff.com.my



SOURCE MIFF