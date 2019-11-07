MIFF 2020 Exhibitors Get Head Start on New Asia Season

Over 600 suppliers from Malaysia and at least a dozen more exporting countries including China, will stock up the 100,000 sqm trading floor to welcome the high diversity of buyers attending the show every year.

With visitor traffic from as many as 140 countries and regions, MIFF spells immense value to exhibitors seeking to grow their export footprint. The show has emerged as the gateway to Southeast Asia's increasingly affluent and young consumers, and a successful route to new markets in other parts of the world.

The bustling business atmosphere and international clout of the trade show has also convinced more and more companies to leverage the MIFF platform to launch a host of new products or find new business partners.

MIFF 2020 carries on the "Design Connects People" tagline for the third year to engage companies to bulk up the show with greater innovative products to generate greater business.

Malaysian top names such as Favourite Design, Merryfair, SWS, Step Furniture and Wegmans have made use of the exhibition to roll out entire lifestyle concepts and smart designs to captivate buyers.

Muar, the official Furniture City of Malaysia, will loom big in the local presence. Some 200 manufacturers are taking up booths including inside the Muar Hall manned by prominent industry group, Muar Furniture Association, a strategic partner of MIFF since 2013.

Other MIFF 2020 highlights include:

MIFF Office – the largest office furniture showroom in Southeast Asia offering an extensive collection of modern and flexible solutions for new generrtation work space and home office.

Millennials@Design – segment that targets Gen Y consumers helmed by award-winning young designers from the MIFF talent search, MIFF Furniture Design Competition.

MIFF Timber Mart – trading platform for wood and wood-related materials connecting suppliers and trade buyers.

Online pre-registration of visitors opens until 15 Feb 2020.

In 2019, MIFF featured 600 exhibitors from 14 countries and regions with over 20,000 attendees including over 6,000 international buyers, and achieved record orders of U$1.01 billion.

Visit www.miff.com.my for more information.

About MIFF (www.miff.com.my)

MIFF is Southeast Asia's most global and largest industry trade show of its kind serving 20,000 furniture professionals from 140 countries across the world. Held annually in March, the show offers a comprehensive selection of all kinds of home and commercial furniture including Malaysia's renowned top-quality wood furniture and the most extensive office solutions in the region. Since its inception in 1995, the show is an UFI-approved event by The Global Association for Exhibition Industry. MIFF is organised by Informa Markets in Malaysia (known as UBM Malaysia), which is a part of Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023201/STEP_FURNITURE_MANUFACTURER_SDN_BHD.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023202/MERRYFAIR_CHAIR_SYSTEM_SDN_BHD.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023204/CHUANHENG_FURNITURE_PRODUCTS_SDN_BHD.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023206/MIFF_2020_logo_with_show_date.jpg

