Miele presents 'Designed to Move with You' - a holistic concept at Milan Design Week 2026

Concept spans EuroCucina and the Miele Experience Center in Milan

Kitchen reimagined as a flexible, connected living space in sync with everyday life

Product highlights translate the concept into real-life kitchen applications

GUTERSLOH, Germany and MILAN, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With 'Designed to Move with You', Miele presents a concept that reimagines the kitchen as a responsive, connected and emotionally intelligent living space – with products designed to keep pace with people, today and in the future. The concept is consistently expressed across both the Miele booth at EuroCucina and the newly redesigned Miele Experience Center in the Brera Design District.

Smart, stylish, flexible: The new KM 8000 hobs offer maximum freedom and generous space for cooking. The intelligent system, consisting of KM 8000 induction hob and M Sense cookware with up to three temperature sensors, automatically regulates temperature and power so nothing burns or boils over. (Photo Miele). The new Miele steam drawer, when combined with a 45 cm compact oven with microwave in a 60 cm niche, forms a space-saving 3-in-1 solution for baking, reheating and steam cooking, with two separate steam cooking containers for preparing different food at the same time. Coming March 2027. (Photo: Miele) With ‘Miele Compact Living: Kitchen Unit powered by Hettich’, Miele presents a design study for highly functional and flexible kitchen solutions in even the smallest spaces. By combining appliances with adaptable furniture systems, the concept addresses the growing demand for efficient urban living without compromising on performance or design. (Photo: Miele)

At EuroCucina, the 'Designed to Move with You' concept takes shape in an immersive exhibition environment where appliances, architecture and user needs interact seamlessly. Through curated product experiences, Miele demonstrates how the kitchen becomes a dynamic and intelligent ecosystem: the KM 8000 induction hobs with M Sense cookware ensure that nothing burns and nothing boils over, while the steam drawer opens up additional possibilities for cooking at just 14cm in height. New extractor hoods introduce refined design and compact formats. With the CulinaryCoach, Miele introduces an AI-powered assistant that simplifies everyday cooking by providing tailored recommendations, answering preparation-related questions and transferring the appropriate settings directly to connected appliances.

The concept continues at the Miele Experience Center, which reopens during Milan Design Week as a new experiential brand space. Here, Miele translates 'Designed to Move with You' into real-life living scenarios, showing how kitchens integrate seamlessly into broader living environments. With 'Miele Compact Living: Kitchen Unit powered by Hettich', the brand presents a design study for highly functional and flexible kitchen solutions in even the smallest spaces. By combining appliances with adaptable furniture systems, the concept addresses the growing demand for efficient urban living without compromising on performance or design.

With 'Designed to Move with You', Miele presents a forward-looking vision of the kitchen – one that moves with its users and connects technology, space and design in entirely new ways.

Find more information about Miele here.



Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2952235/Miele_KM_8000_hobs.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2952236/Miele_steam_drawer.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2952234/Miele_Compact_Living.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2952238/Miele_Logo.jpg