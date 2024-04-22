Midea's Earth Day 2024 Commitment: A better future for generations to come

In 2023, Midea recycled over 160,000 tons of used household appliances to produce recycled plastics, demonstrating its dedication to sustainability. Midea has also made significant strides in developing new materials for its laundry appliances, reducing plastic usage by 670 tons. This breakthrough is a significant step towards achieving our long-term goal of reducing plastic usage across all our product lines.

Midea has taken several steps to reduce its environmental impact in 2023, including:

Midea Invested over RMB 132 million in energy saving and emission reduction, promoting 1,875 energy-saving projects.

in energy saving and emission reduction, promoting 1,875 energy-saving projects. The installed capacity of distributed photovoltaic power generation systems reached 280 MW, generating more than 220 million kWh of electricity, with the green electricity purchase of 7.439 million kWh.

Midea Hefei factory established a self-sufficient sustainable model of water resources management, saved more than 240,000 tons of water.

In these 3 years, Midea sold 3.75 million R290 refrigerant products. The replacement with R290 refrigerant products realizes 1.63 million tCO2e decrease, which is equivalent to one-year CO2 absorption of 1.93 million hectares of Amazon rainforest.

Assuming the product lifetime of each KWING magnetic bearing centrifugal chiller to be 20 years, every 1,000 chillers can reduce 27,750 tons of standard coal consumption and 69,250 tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

The "Gas-to-Electricity Project for Drying Furnaces" in Midea Shunde factory reduced carbon emissions 1,511 tons.

Midea's efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and promote sustainable practices have resulted in several initiatives, including the use of renewable energy, reducing water consumption, and implementing sustainable packaging.

In 2023, Midea passed the UN Global Compact audit and formally joined UNGC, further solidifying its commitment to sustainability.

Midea has released its third ESG Report with ambitious sustainable development goals set for 2030 and has unveiled its first-ever ESG brand story with an unexpected VIP visit, highlighting its dedication to sustainability.

Together, we can make a positive impact on our planet and ensure a better future for generations to come. For more information about Midea's sustainability initiatives, please visit their ESG brand story at： https://www.linkedin.com/company/mideagroup/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2393193/Photo_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2393194/Photo_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2393195/Photo_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2393196/Photo_4.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2393197/Photo_5.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2393198/Photo_6.jpg