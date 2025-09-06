Midea Unveils the Wave Range at IFA 2025: Europe's First Multi-Functional 3-in-1 Free-Standing Oven for Modern Family Kitchens

Revolutionizing Home Cooking with All-in-One Design, Flexible Cooking, and Professional Performance

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea, a global leader in smart home and lifestyle solutions, today unveiled the Midea Wave Range at IFA 2025, marking a major advancement in kitchen innovation. Representing Europe's first multi-functional free-standing oven to integrate microwave technology, the Wave Range stands out as a unique offering on the market. It combines versatility, efficiency, and space-saving design, delivering a seamless cooking experience for compact urban kitchens where every inch matters.

Research-Driven Design for European Homes

Image of the Multi-Functional 3-in-1 Free-Standing Oven released by Midea at the IFA exhibition.

Midea's design and development were informed by extensive consumer research. The project team visited London, Frankfurt, Paris, and Milan, completing 23 one-on-one home interviews over 60 days and collecting 1,626 validated online questionnaires. Research findings highlighted that European kitchens are often small, with more than half measuring under 15㎡, and that older building structures make renovations difficult. Users expressed a strong preference for multi-functional appliances capable of preparing both quick daily meals and elaborate family dinners. This validated the need for a single solution that enhances cooking efficiency while optimizing kitchen space, supporting family lifestyles without compromise.

All-in-One Home Integration for Modern Living

The Wave Range brings together three essential components in one sleek, space-saving unit:

Top induction hob.

Upper compact oven with microwave, grill, air fryer, and toaster functions.

Large lower oven featuring advanced graphene heating tubes.

This integrated design allows users to prepare quick, everyday meals in the upper oven while simultaneously cooking larger dishes in the lower oven, offering unmatched flexibility and efficiency. By combining multiple appliances into one elegant solution, the Wave Range keeps countertops uncluttered and kitchens visually clean.

Flexible Cooking for Every Culinary Need

The Wave Range enables true multitasking:

Induction hob supports stir-frying, pan-frying, and simmering.

32L upper chamber handles microwave (800W, input 1500W), grill, air fry, and toaster functions.

70L lower chamber accommodates large portions, festive dishes, and professional-grade cooking.

Its WaveFry technology integrates microwave and top-fan air fry in the upper chamber, delivering crispy, even results without flipping, while increasing cooking speed by 38% (16 min vs. 26 min with conventional air fry).

Graphene-enhanced heating tubes in the lower oven offer rapid, energy-efficient heat transfer, exceptional high-temperature resilience, and long-lasting durability, while reducing preheating times. They ensure perfectly golden, evenly browned crusts for pizza, roasts, and large family feasts, transforming everyday cooking into a faster, more enjoyable experience.

One-Stop Cooking, Seamless Kitchen Experience

Each compartment operates independently, allowing simultaneous preparation of multiple dishes and catering to varied family tastes. Flexible induction zones merge to accommodate larger pans, while tactile half-grip handles and a flat, sleek surface ensure a clean, modern kitchen aesthetic. The Wave Range transforms cooking efficiency, enabling families to save time while effortlessly managing multiple meals.

Enhancing Family Life Through Culinary Innovation

Drawing inspiration from European urban architecture, historic building layouts, and ergonomic design, the Wave Range empowers families to "balance family and control life". It offers a single, elegant solution for daily meals, family gatherings, and celebratory occasions. By combining professional-grade cooking capabilities, cutting-edge WaveFry technology, and graphene heating tubes in an all-in-one unit, Midea provides a new benchmark in household culinary innovation.

Experience the Midea Wave Range at IFA 2025, Main Hall 5.1, and discover how Midea continues to redefine kitchen innovation by integrating professional performance into a compact, space-saving, all-in-one solution.

Midea Wave Range release date is subject to Midea's announcement.

