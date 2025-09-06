Midea Showcases Transformative Innovations for 'Master Your Home' at IFA 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At IFA 2025, Midea debuted customer-centric solutions under the theme "Master Your Home" for European homes—comfort, energy and space with superior performance.

As the No.1 Smart Home Appliances Brand, Midea also proudly unveiled its upcoming main partner sleeve sponsorship with FC Barcelona.

Five Suites, One Home: The New Integrated Landscape

Midea's SPACE MASTER collection minimizing footprint while delivering exceptional functionality set a new benchmark for space-efficiency, while the XPRESS MASTER range was engineered to reclaim time without compromising cooking quality.

The exhibition is followed by SMART MASTER and ECOMASTER technologies, where AI automates energy management and adjusts settings proactively for optimal experiences.

Comprising the Essenza, Ispira and Eleva Series, the collection of Midea Built-In Kitchen Suites balances integrated elegance of timeless Milanese design with intelligent functionality.

The Scenario Touch: Enhancing Domestic Effortlessness

The CHILL MASTER Refrigerator simplifies daily hydration with its OneTouch AutoFill dispenser, delivering hands-free ice and water in four options while maintaining flexible storage.

Meanwhile, the Flow-In Hob 3.0 liberates more cabinet space while maintaining a sleek appearance. The One Oven combines an air fryer, microwave, steamer and oven into one versatile solution for all culinary needs. The Titan Dishwasher can effortlessly clean full sets of dishes, bowls and cutlery within spacious 16-place interior.

Beyond the kitchen, the Raynor Heater delivers steady warmth even at -40°C, housed in an award-winning Nordic-inspired design that balances performance and elegance.

For laundry, the 28-Inch Heat Pump Washer-Dryer uses advanced heat pump technology to dry clothes with significantly less energy and gentler, fabric-friendly heat.

The Multi-Brand Portfolio

Leading the portfolio of Midea Group for high-end home living, the century-old German luxury kitchen brand Küppersbusch showcased its distinctive design and ultra-luxury craftsmanship. European-born TEKA introduced its globally first Van Gogh Series kitchen appliances, seamlessly integrating European elegance into modern homes.

Besides, COLMO and Eureka both launched their new flagship series to the stage.

About Midea & Midea Group

Midea is one of over 10 brands within the Smart Home Business of Midea Group.

Established in 1968, Midea Group is a leading global technology company, ranked #246 on the 2025 Fortune Global 500 list. As one of the world's largest home appliance manufacturers, Midea streamlined its core units into six high-growth business pillars to pave the new future growth path in 2025: Smart Home, Industrial Technology, Building Technology, Robotics and Automation, Midea Healthcare and Annto Logistics.

