Midea RAC Unveils A7 Duct, an Easy-to-install HVAC System Perfect for Commercial Settings

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea, a leading global provider of air conditioning solutions, launched its newest product Midea A7 Duct, the compact HVAC system. The system is designed for easy installation in a variety of settings, boasting a slimmer body, less noise and the UV curing technology on PCB circuit board for better durability under extreme conditions.

Installers often face various challenges in their line of work. One of the most common issues is the excessive height occupied by ordinary duct indoor units, which significantly reduces the activity space underneath, making installation a daunting task. Moreover, the numerous piping requirements in different application scenarios further complicate the installation process, making it time-consuming and labor-intensive.

The Midea Residential Air Conditioner Division (Midea RAC) is committed to addressing these challenges with products that are customized for installations and enhance efficiency and durability while simplifying the installation process. An upgrade of the Midea A6 Duct, the A7 Duct has been miniaturized and lightened by up to 20% in both volume and weight.

The new 175 model, which has been designed based on feedback from local installers, has a thickness of less than 400mm. Despite its slim design, it still meets performance requirements and is suitable for ceiling installation scenarios.

This product also features an upgraded static pressure, with the possibility of reaching up to 200Pa. It supports real-time constant air volume and can adapt to changes in duct resistance. The 175 high static pressure model can be split and installed in sections, making it suitable for installation in narrow passages or beam spacing that are common scenarios in different countries. Furthermore, the product offers two installation methods and provides an upgraded high-lift AC water pump as an option, making it more adaptable to various installation scenarios.

Additionally, the durability of current ducted units is often compromised in extreme hot and humid environments, leading to frequent breakdowns and increased maintenance costs. While the A7 Duct makes maintenance easier with its enhanced durability under extreme conditions thanks to the UV curing technology. Besides, its compact drive board design reduces the electrical box area by 10.2%, and a clear wiring layout eases the replacement process. Motor replacements can also be challenging, but the product's integrated motor bracket design and easy-to-dismantle snail shell enhance installation stability and user-friendly disassembly. The water pump's inspection port area is increased by 20%, allowing for one-piece replacement of the pump and sensor wires, reducing repair time. The filter is easy to maintain with Snap-on or magnetic suction options, simplifying disassembly, cleaning, and replacement.

As to the design, the A7 Duct's design is sleek and consistent, enhancing the brand's image. Its upgraded display integrates Wi-Fi into the improved infrared reception panel and includes a dedicated logo space. This not only boosts the product's aesthetics but also its functionality, making it more user-friendly and visually appealing.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2392506/0221_A7.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2392504/Media_image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2392505/Media_image_2.jpg