Midea RAC to Participate in Big 5 Construct Saudi, Reinforcing its Commitment to Professional Innovation

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea, a leading global provider of air conditioning solutions, has announced its participation in the Big 5 Construct Saudi, a prominent Middle East exhibition for construction, building, and HVAC, in Riyadh from February 26-29. In collaboration with HH-Shaker, a leading HVAC company in Middle East, the Midea Residential Air Conditioner Division (Midea RAC) will showcase its innovative products and technologies at booth 4A41 in Hall 4 of the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center.

Midea already has a strong presence in the Middle East, serving customers in the Saudi Arabia, United Arabi Emirates, Kuwait, Oman Jordan, Lebanon, among others. The company's products have been well-received by consumers in these regions and beyond. In 2022, Midea's residential inverter air conditioners topped global shipment charts. Furthermore, Midea was recognized as the leading inverter air conditioner company worldwide. This is a testament to the company's consistent efforts in technological innovation and quality enhancement.

Midea RAC now operates in 11 countries, has 18 global R&D centers, and invested over 2 billion USD in research and development over the past five years. It provides a range of products and is committed to rewarding the trust of the Middle Eastern market with professional innovation.

Midea RAC's exhibit at the Big 5 Construct Saudi is themed "Pro Innovation Pro Future," highlighting the company's commitment to professional innovation. Midea RAC firmly believes that while innovation can change people's lives, it is professional innovation that truly enhances them. This belief is embodied in the products they will showcase at the exhibition, including two new models.

One is the A7 Duct, an upgrade of the A6 Duct. The A7 Duct is designed for commercial projects. It is slimmer, quieter, and more corrosion resistant. The other new product to be unveiled at the event is IcyBlast. It is equipped with Midea's exclusive Inverter Quattro™ technology and is capable of cooling 20% faster than other traditional split units while consuming less energy, making it particularly suitable for users in the Middle East.

The display will also feature Midea's innovative product range, designed to offer users maximum comfort and convenience.

The ALL-Easy Pro is a user-friendly system that is simple to install, clean, and maintain, designed to make life easier for users. The TROPICAL 3, is a high-performance air conditioning unit specifically engineered for tropical climates. The Wonder AC is a pioneering product, being the first inverter window AC that cools as effectively as a split AC. It boasts rapid cooling, energy-saving capabilities, and operates with minimal noise. Lastly, the Xtreme Series is a diverse collection of Midea household split systems. These units blend cutting-edge technology with a sleek, modern design, providing users with an optimal blend of functionality and style.

Among the array of products on display, visitors will have the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the top three features of Midea RAC products. These include CoolFlash, which rapidly cools rooms to the desired temperature; Energy Saving Inverter Tech, which is featured in Midea's first inverter window AC and can saves up to 26% energy than regular split ACs; and Hyper Grafins, which integrate graphene into their anti-corrosion layer, greatly enhancing the layer's density and resistance to external corrosion factors like salt, acid, and rain.

Midea RAC continues to set the standard in the industry with its unwavering commitment to innovation and professionalism. Its forward-thinking approach is not only revolutionizing the way of experiencing comfort but also shaping a more sustainable and promising future.

