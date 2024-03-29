Midea RAC Leads the Way in Sustainable Technology with New Energy-Efficient R290 Products Unveiled at MCE 2024

MILAN, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant stride towards eco-friendly comfort, Midea's Residential Air Conditioner Division (Midea RAC) unveiled its latest energy-saving R290 products at the Mostra Convegno Expocomfort (MCE) 2024 in Milan. Midea RAC also co-hosted a Fireside Chat with the leading global technology publication The Verge, inviting experts to share insights on sustainable technology and the adoption of heat pumps in Europe.

Solutions to climate change go beyond mere technological advancements. A prime example is Midea's leadership in steering the industry towards sustainability by adopting the use of R290, a natural and eco-friendly refrigerant. For 15 years, Midea has invested heavily in R&D to develop more R290-compatible HVAC (Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning) products, thereby reducing environmental harm. With 6.2 million units already sold*, Midea's R290 products have reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 3.715 million tons so far. This is equivalent to the annual carbon dioxide absorbed by 4.4 million hectares of the Amazon rainforest.

In addition to green refrigerants, exploring the transition to efficient and sustainable heat pumps has also been a hot topic as a considerable part of the climate challenge is heating our homes. At the MCE 2024, Midea RAC introduced the COMBO Heat Pump Water Heater (HPWH) series, a new addition to the R290 product family, and a testament to Midea's commitment to sustainability.

The COMBO HPWH series is a lineup featuring five different models of wall-mounted and floor-standing units designed for maximum flexibility to fit various apartment types and installation sites.

This series stands out because it uses microchannel heat transfer technology, making it highly energy-efficient and earning it an A+ rating. The heat transfer process has been improved by introducing technologies such as microchannel heat transfer and multi-loop flat tubes. This series is thoroughly tested to withstand high pressures, guaranteeing its durability and performance. Additionally, the use of efficient thermal grease enhances its heat transfer.

Notably, the floor-standing COMBO features unique inner coil technology that can connect the solar collector and gas boiler as a powerful auxiliary heat source, effectively improving energy efficiency for more energy savings and comfort.

Moreover, the COMBO HPWH series is equipped with an impressed current anode for a permanent maintenance-free operation, guaranteeing more reliable protection that is free of anode changing and reduces maintenance cost. The enamel water tank and 45mm thick insulation make the COMBO even more energy-saving, reliable, and durable.

It is worth mentioning that the COMBO HPWH series is also compatible with Midea's solar-powered All-In-One Smart Energy Management System MHELIOS, further enhancing its energy efficiency and environmental friendliness.

From its extensive range of existing R290 products to the newly introduced COMBO HPWH series, Midea is dedicated to pioneering sustainable solutions within the HVAC sector. Through continuous R&D efforts, Midea aims to offer distinct R290 product lines tailored to evolving standards and consumer demands and promote environmental sustainability across all aspects. Midea RAC is actively addressing the technical challenges of the R290 one drive three multi-split system and has achieved early success in developing a refrigerant leakage sensor. Committed to protecting the environment and ensuring user safety, Midea RAC is dedicated to improving safety standards through its advanced industry knowledge, aiming to deliver a more dependable product experience.

*DATA SOURCE: EUROMONITOR INTERNATIONAL (SHANGHAI) LTD, MEASURED IN TERMS OF SALES VOLUME OF R290 AIR CONDITIONERS (INCLUDING OEM BRANDS) IN 2022, BASED ON RESEARCH CONDUCTED IN JUL 2023. R290 AIR CONDITIONERS REFER TO AIR CONDITIONER USING PROPANE REFRIGERANTS, INCLUDING RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL AIR CONDITIONERS.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2375144/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2375145/2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2375146/3.jpg