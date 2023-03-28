Midea Launches M9 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, A Smart Mop for Stress-free Floor Cleaning across All Surfaces

SHENZHEN, China, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's lifestyle requires as simple a cleaning solution as possible when it comes to the home. Knowing this, Midea, a household electronics company focused on developing cutting-edge devices to meet the ever-changing needs of consumers, is launching the M9 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner ("the M9") on March 28 in France, Spain, and Russia. The dual-purpose cleaner, with both vacuuming and mopping functions, represents a breakthrough in set-it-and-forget-it household cleaning. Featuring modern robotic cleaner functions, the M9 enables efficient cleaning regardless of household layout or surface changes.

3D Obstacle Avoidance Keeps the M9 Moving No Matter What's in the Way

Fitted with dual-line lasers that quickly detect the distance between and height of objects in its path, the M9 can easily navigate around slippers, cords, and other small objects on the floor. The M9 builds a 3D environment of the household so that it can avoid getting stuck or malfunctioning while in the process of cleaning. Having learned the layout of the house, the M9 allows users to come and go as they please while the robotic cleaner does all the work.

Pressurized Mopping Mimics the Movements of a Human Cleaner

There are some situations where a spill or stain require a little bit of elbow grease. With a traditional mop, the human doing the cleaning must apply pressure while scrubbing and moving the mop around the surface to successfully remove the stain. Designers of the M9 had this in mind when developing the mop pad so that it can clean tough stains effectively. Combined with the M9's three water flow levels, the Pressurized Mopping function copies the pressure that a human cleaner would apply on a standard mop to scrub out any dried stains, bringing the floor back to its original texture.

Auto Mop Raising Allows the M9 to Glide Across Different Surfaces

Aware of the various surfaces and surface levels in a house, designers of the M9 equipped it with Auto Mop Raising, allowing the robotic cleaner to detect rugs and carpets and raise its mop height accordingly. The Auto Mop Raising function lifts the mop pad up to 10mm and boosts suction for deeper carpet cleaning. Moreover, the raising function prevents the M9 from dragging secondary dirt and debris across already cleaned surfaces.

