Midea becomes Global Supporter of the AFC's club competitions

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is delighted to announce a new global partnership with Midea, a world-leading brand in white goods, vacuum cleaners and kitchen appliances.

This multi-year agreement will see Midea become a Global Supporter of the AFC's club competitions, which include the AFC Champions League Elite™ from the final stages of the 2024/25 season to the 2028/29 season, and the AFC Champions League Two™ and AFC Women's Champions League™ from the 2025/26 to the 2028/29 seasons.

Midea and AFC Announce Global Supporter Partenrship

Datuk Seri Windsor John, the AFC General Secretary, said: "We are delighted to welcome Midea as a Global Supporter onboard this exciting journey, which further underlines the global appeal of the AFC's world-class club competitions, and are excited to work closely with them to create more unforgettable moments for our passionate Asian football fanbase."

Lewis Fu, President of Midea International Business, said: "Midea is excited to partner with the AFC as a Global Supporter of the AFC Champions League Elite™, AFC Champions League Two™ and AFC Women's Champions League™. These AFC club competitions offer Midea a unique opportunity to reach a large global audience while also speaking directly to fans and consumers locally all across Asia and the Middle East.

As a Global Supporter, Midea will have exclusive rights to promote their products across all AFC club competitions worldwide, enhancing their brand presence and engaging with millions of football fans.

About the AFC

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is the governing body of Asian football and one of the six Confederations making up FIFA. Established in 1954, the AFC is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and comprises 47 Member Associations. The AFC organises the AFC Asian Cup™ and the AFC Women's Asian Cup™ while the AFC Champions League Elite™ and AFC Women's Champions League™ are the premier competitions for Asian clubs.

About Midea

Midea is the world's leading smart home appliances brand and covers a wide range of product categories including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, ovens, air fryers, and robot vacuum cleaners. Midea Group, established in 1968, is a leading global technology company with over 190,000 employees worldwide, an annual revenue of USD57.5 billion in 2024, and ranked #277 on the 2024 Fortune Global 500 list. Find out more about Midea home appliances at midea.com/global and Midea Group at midea.com.cn/en

