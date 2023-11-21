Middle East and North Africa Data Center Market Investment to Reach $8.38 Billion by 2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Middle East and North Africa data center market is growing at a CAGR of 8.82% during 2022-2028.

Middle East and North Africa Data Center Market Research Report by Arizton

Middle East And North Africa Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 8.38 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 5.04 Billion CAGR by Revenue (2022-2028) 8.82 % Market Size - Area (2028) 2.77 Million Square Feet Power Capacity (2028) 542.5 MW Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Infrastructure, IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standard, and Geography Geographic Analysis Middle East (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Other Middle Eastern Countries) and North Africa (Morocco, Egypt, and Other North African Countries)



The Middle Eastern and North African region witnessed data center investments from telecommunication service providers and global colocation operators. The market also attracted investments from cloud service providers, such as Alibaba, AWS, Oracle, and Microsoft.

MENA offers many valuable resources like oil, workers, and people with business skills. It has many countries but different in size, with varying policies of government and financial conditions. Despite all these, each country demands investment in data centers as the digitalization and advancement in IT/Telecom/Financial sectors are causing huge data generation. For instance, in May 2023, Khazna Data Centers and Benya Group signed an MoU to establish Egypt's first hyper-scale data center at Maadi Technology Park, with a total investment of USD 250 million. This marked Khazna's expansion into Egypt. The data center will support Egypt's digital infrastructure needs and further Khazna's international growth strategy.

Key Highlights

Major global cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, Tencent, Microsoft, Google, Alibaba, Oracle, and Huawei Technologies, have a presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) data center market. For instance, Microsoft intends to establish a cloud region in Saudi Arabia .

and (MENA) data center market. For instance, Microsoft intends to establish a cloud region in . The presence of industrial parks, available land, and government support serve as incentives for operators to develop data centers in various Middle Eastern and African countries. For instance, the Bahrain government has announced the launch of its first data center park, with stc Bahrain collaborating with the Ministry of Transport and Telecommunications to develop the first data center within the park.

government has announced the launch of its first data center park, with stc collaborating with the Ministry of Transport and Telecommunications to develop the first data center within the park. The Middle East and North Africa data center market is experiencing continuous growth in connectivity, with the deployment of new submarine cables such as Africa -1, 2Africa, India Europe Xpress (IEX), Raman, Saudi Vision, Blue, Equiano, Medusa Submarine Cable System, and SeaMeWe – 6. These cables are expected to become operational during the forecast period, enhancing regional connectivity.

Segmentation Insights

In data center development, there is a widespread focus on achieving a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) rating of less than 1.5 for most facilities. However, in countries like Turkey , where partial free cooling is adopted during peak winter months, the aim is to achieve an even more efficient PUE of less than 1.3.

, where partial free cooling is adopted during peak winter months, the aim is to achieve an even more efficient PUE of less than 1.3. The Middle East and North Africa data center market is making substantial investments in the power infrastructure, ensuring a minimum of N+1 redundancy. In 2022, Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems held a significant market share, accounting for over 30% of the total electrical infrastructure in data centers.

and data center market is making substantial investments in the power infrastructure, ensuring a minimum of N+1 redundancy. In 2022, Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems held a significant market share, accounting for over 30% of the total electrical infrastructure in data centers. Given the high-temperature climate in some countries within the Middle East and North Africa region, there is a notable emphasis on investing in cooling infrastructure. In 2022, more than 65% of the total mechanical infrastructure investment was directed toward cooling systems by service providers.

and region, there is a notable emphasis on investing in cooling infrastructure. In 2022, more than 65% of the total mechanical infrastructure investment was directed toward cooling systems by service providers. The Middle East and North Africa data center market has witnessed a notable trend in deploying data centers with Tier III and IV certifications during the design and construction phases. Many private and public entities, including those in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector, education, and government, have sought and received Uptime Institute's Tier III/IV certification either during the design phase or after the facility's construction.

Vendors

Prominent Data Center IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

4Energy

ABB

Airedale

Canovate

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

EAE Group

Eaton

Envicool

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Prominent Data Center Construction Constructors

AECOM

AlDar Properties

Anel Group

Arup

Ashi & Bushnag

Atkins

Advanced Vision Morocco

ARSMAGNA

Dar Group

DC Pro Engineering

Deerns

Edarat

EGEC

ENMAR ENGINEERING

Harinsa Qatar

HATCO

HHM Building Contracting

Hill International

ICS Nett

INT'LTEC

ISG

LAING O'ROURKE

Linesight

M+W Group (Exyte)

Mace

Mercury Engineering

McLaren Construction Group

MIS

NDA Group

Orascom Construction

Prota Engineering

Qatar Site & Power

RED Engineering

RW Armstrong

Shaker Group

Sterling and Wilson

Summit Technology Solutions

Sudlows

Telal Engineering & Contracting

Turner & Townsend

United Egypt

Prominent Data Center Investors

Africa Data Centres

Adgar Investments and Development

Amazon Web Services

Batelco

Bynet Data Communications

Equinix

EdgeConneX

Future Digital Data Systems

Gulf Data Hub

Google

Khazna Data Centers

Moro Hub

MedOne

MEEZA

Mobily

Microsoft

Oman Data Park

Ooredoo

stc

Serverfarm

Turkcell

Türk Telekom

Telecom Egypt

Tencent

New Entrants

Compass Datacenters

Digital Realty

EDGNEX

Global Technical Realty

Infinity

Quantum Switch

ZeroPoint DC (NEOM)

Market Segmentation

Infrastructure: IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, and General Construction

IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, and General Construction IT Infrastructure: Server Infrastructure, Storage Infrastructure, and Network Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure, Storage Infrastructure, and Network Infrastructure Electrical Infrastructure: UPS Systems, Generators, Transfer Switches & Switchgear, PDUs, and Other Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems, Generators, Transfer Switches & Switchgear, PDUs, and Other Electrical Infrastructure Mechanical Infrastructure: Cooling Systems, Racks, and Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems, Racks, and Other Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems: CRAC & CRAH Units, Chiller Units, Cooling Towers, Condensers, & Dry Coolers, and Other Cooling Units

CRAC & CRAH Units, Chiller Units, Cooling Towers, Condensers, & Dry Coolers, and Other Cooling Units Cooling Technique: Air-based Cooling and Liquid-based Cooling

Air-based Cooling and Liquid-based Cooling General Construction: Core & Shell Development, Installation & Commissioning Services, Building & Engineering Design, Physical Security, and DCIM/BMS Solutions

Core & Shell Development, Installation & Commissioning Services, Building & Engineering Design, Physical Security, and DCIM/BMS Solutions Tier Standard: Tier I & II, Tier III, and Tier IV

Tier I & II, Tier III, and Tier IV Geography: Middle East (UAE, Saudi Arabia , Israel , Oman , Qatar , Kuwait , Bahrain , and Other Middle Eastern Countries) and North Africa ( Morocco , Egypt , and Other North African Countries)

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the Middle East and North Africa data center market?

What is the growth rate of the Middle East and North Africa data center market?

What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the Middle East and North Africa data center market by 2028?

What are the key trends in the Middle East and North Africa data center market?

How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the Middle East and North Africa data center market by 2028?

