Middle East & Africa Pump Market to Record Over USD 11 Billion by 2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Middle East & Africa pump market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2022-2028.

The growth of the Middle East & Africa pump market is on a rising trajectory. Some of the key growth drivers of this market include the surging pace of urbanization, industrialization, new construction activities, and the rising number of water and wastewater treatment plants. Most industries are increasingly focusing on the development of new activities and pipeline projects due to the high demand for transferring oil and recycled water within industries. Increasing adoption of intelligent pumps is one of the latest trends that is gaining momentum in the market.

Intelligent pumps are one of the latest trends gaining momentum in the market. However, the emphasis on energy-efficient equipment and the growing awareness is persuading the usage of intelligent pumps. Intelligent pumps basically have the competence to regulate procedure variations in the pump systems and function only when all the conditions and circumstances are checked to be safe. With the pumps market growing gradually, energy efficiency or intelligence technology in pumps is what the customers are looking for. Presently, people are more concerned about the kilowatt and increasing the footprint of a pump market across MEA.

Agriculture in the Middle East & Africa region signifies approximately 13% of the region's GDP. The demand for food is increasing in the region, majorly owing to the growing population and rising incomes. Saudi Arabia is witnessing large demand from the agriculture sector due to the changing consumption patterns of consumers and growing awareness. Turkey's young and growing population provides opportunities for market growth and new product introductions. In comparison, the UAE is focusing on adopting smart farming policies to reduce water usage. The growth of the smart farming sector is, therefore, one of the drivers that will increase the demand for pumps in the countries.

Middle East & Africa Pump Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2022) $8.4 Billion Market Size (2028) $11.9 Billion CAGR (2023-2028) Around 6% Base year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Segmentation Analysis Product, End-user, and Geography Largest Market Saudi Arabia Major Markets to look for Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria, Republic of Congo, Libya, and Rest of Middle East Key Companies Alfa Laval, Wilo, Xylem, The Weir Group, Torishima, Sulzer, SPX FLOW, KSB, Kirloskar Brothers, Franklin Electric, Flowserve, DESMI, CIRCOR, Baker Hughes, Arian Pumps, Masdaf, Norm Hydrophore Pump, Sempa, Sumak Pump, Vesta Pump, Vansan, Samsun Makina Sanayi, Sahinler Submersible Pump, PUMPPORT, Jetox Pumps, Ebara, SAM Engineering, Donnlee Pump Tech, Rapid Allweiler, and Prochem Pump Manufacturing Page number 305 Market Dynamics Depleting groundwater levels, growing agriculture sector, and a surge in infrastructure development projects

Request for free sample report now: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3604

Vendors are actively investing in R&D to develop fundamental technology to establish competitiveness by enhancing core product technology in the Middle East & Africa pump market. In addition, vendors are also differentiating themselves by enhancing product development, focusing on after-sales business, and cutting costs through greater operational efficiency. In the pursuit of large capital projects, competitive drivers and competition vary depending on the industry and products involved. Industries experiencing slow growth generally tend to have a competitive environment more heavily influenced by price due to supply outweighing demand, and price competition tends to be more significant for original pump orders than aftermarket services.

In 2021, several areas of the MEA region experienced severe drought. Numerous reservoirs around Istanbul—the most populous city (15 million) in Turkey—have reached their lowest water storage levels in 15 years. The persistence of such dry conditions could severely affect crop production. The low precipitation level and the drop in the occupancy rates in dams in the country are attributable to several seasons of low rainfall. Similarly, Iran has been experiencing water shortages owing to years of mismanagement. In Isfahan, water has been abstracted through underground pipes away from farmlands toward industrial facilities in the desert province of Yazd and for drinking water to the holy city of Qom. The groundwater levels have declined from 10 to 100 cm/y in several regions, averaging 49 cm/y across the country owing to the average non-renewable water withdrawals of 5.4 km3/y. Therefore, all these factors have been propelling the demand for pumps across MEA.

Market Segmentation

Product

Centrifugal

Single Stage



Multistage



Submersible



Turbine

Reciprocating

Piston



Diaphragm

Rotary

Gear



Lobe



Peristaltic



Vane

End-user

Industrial

Oil & Gas



Water & Wastewater



Food & Beverage



Chemical



Power Generation



Mining



Pharmaceutical



Others

Agricultural

Commercial

Residential

Region

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



Turkey



UAE



South Africa



Egypt



Algeria



Nigeria



Republic of Congo



Libya

India Pump Market – According to Arizton's research report, the India pump market size was valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3.3 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during 2020-2026. 16% of India's pump manufacturing potential is export-oriented and is projected to expand further. In India, centrifugal pumps, including single and multi-stage, turbine, submersible, and others, are manufactured by various vendors such as KSB, Kirloskar, Roto pumps, and others. Hence, the centrifugal pump market in India is expected to be competitive with various established vendors and their expansion activities in this product portfolio. The growth momentum of the centrifugal segment is expected to be in an accelerating trajectory during 2020-2026.

Global Pumps Market – The global pumps market is expected to reach USD 91 billion in 2027, growing with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 4% from 2022 to 2027. Asia-pacific remains the dominant global pumps market region with a market value of USD 27.42 billion in 2021. The sales are likely based on high capital spending and construction expenditure growth. Several Asian countries, including China and India, invest more in oil, pesticides, and food and drinks. In addition, there will be two prime developments in the industry for water infrastructure: expansion of access to water sources and sanitation in emerging countries and rehabilitation and up-gradation of aged water facilities in developed countries.

Pool Heat Pump Market- The global pool heat pump market was valued at USD 5.86 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.99 billion by 2027. Pool heat pumps are the next big opportunity for the pool-heating industry where shipments are expected to surpass 1.5 million units by 2027. Copeland heat pumps have utilized the opportunity in sensitive markets like India with the best ROI schemes and lower operating costs for better product acceptance. The demand for green features is steadily rising in the country that can support the adoption of heat pumps during the forecast period making it the fastest growing market in APAC.

Turkey Pump Market - Turkey's pump market was valued at USD 1 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach around USD 2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The market is also driven by the high demand for water & wastewater treatment plants. Policymakers have implemented stringent wastewater management strategies and legislation, particularly for urban and industrial sectors regarding wastewater treatment. This is likely to increase the demand for water treatment plant pumps. The country's growing potential for pump exports will drive the industry's growth. Presently, pumps and compressor industry exports comprise 5.56% of the export of Turkish machinery. Also, exports of pumps have a share of 54.2%.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.4 Market Segmentation

4.4.1 Market by Product

4.4.2 Market by End-User

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Demand Insights

7.2 Economic Outlook

7.2.1 Macroeconomic Developments

7.2.2 Economic Targets

7.2.3 Targets of Exports Master Plan

7.2.4 Sectoral Breakdown of Foreign Investments

7.3 Growth in Mergers & Acquisitions

7.4 Demand for Efficient & Advanced Pump Technology

7.5 Replacement Demand

7.6 Impact of Covid-19

8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Growing Construction Industry

8.2 Demand for Energy-Efficient Pumps

8.3 High Demand for Water & Wastewater Treatment Plants

8.4 Growing Potential for Pump Exports

9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Depleting Groundwater Levels

9.2 Growing Agriculture Sector

9.3 Expansion in Infrastructure

10 Market Growth Restraints

10.1 Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

10.2 International Competition

11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Size & Forecast

11.2 Five Forces Analysis

11.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.2.5 Competitive Rivalry

12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

13 Centrifugal Pumps

13.2 Single-Stage

13.3 multi-Stage

13.4 Submersible

13.5 Turbine

14 Reciprocating Pumps

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.1.1 Market Overview

14.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.2 Piston

14.3 Diaphragm

15 Rotary Pumps

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.1.1 Market Overview

15.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.2 Gear

15.3 Lobe

15.4 Peristaltic

15.5 Vane

16 End-User

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

17 Industrial

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.1.1 Market Overview

17.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.2 Oil & Gas

17.3 Water & Wastewater

17.4 Food & Beverage

17.5 Chemical

17.6 Power

17.7 Mining

17.8 Pharmaceutical

17.9 Others

18 Agricultural

18.1 Market Overview

18.1.1 Market Size & Forecast

19 Commercial

19.1 Market Overview

19.1.1 Market Size & Forecast

20 Residential

20.1 Market Overview

20.1.1 Market Size & Forecast

21 Competitive Landscape

21.1 Competition Overview

22 Company Profiles

22.1 ALFA LAVAL

22.1.1 Business Overview

22.1.2 Product Offerings

22.2 WILO

22.3 XYLEM

22.4 THE WEIR GROUP

22.5 TORISHIMA

22.6 SULZER

22.7 SPX FLOW

22.8 KSB

22.9 KIRLOSKAR BROTHERS

22.10 FRANKLIN ELECTRIC

22.11 FLOWSERVE

22.12 DESMI

22.13 CIRCOR

22.14 BAKER HUGHES

22.15 ARIAN PUMPS

22.16 MASDAF

22.17 NORM HYDROPHORE PUMP

22.18 SEMPA

22.19 SUMAK PUMP

22.20 VESTA PUMP

22.21 VANSAN

22.22 SAMSUN MAKINA SANAYI

22.23 SAHINLER SUBMERSIBLE PUMP

22.24 PUMPPORT

22.25 JETOX PUMPS

23 Report Summary

23.1 Key Takeaways

23.2 Strategic Recommendations

24 Quantitative Summary

24.1 Product

24.1.1 Centrifugal Pumps

24.1.2 Reciprocating Pumps

24.1.3 Rotary Pumps

24.2 End-User

24.2.1 Industrial Sector

25 Appendix

25.1 Abbreviations

