Midas, Motul and Hypertec's partnership enables sustainable digital growth through immersion cooling

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Midas Immersion Cooling, Motul and Hypertec announced the validation of Motul's next-generation dielectric immersion fluid EGEN DCC 100R8 for Hypertec AI and HPC servers operating inside Midas immersion cooling tanks. Joint tests on Hypertec's immersion-optimized platforms in Midas commercial tanks showed it is fully compatible and enables data center cooling with higher rack densities, lower energy consumption and reduced environmental impact.

Immersion cooling technology is our only business, leading with our partners, we give data hardware manufacturers optimal environments to push the boundaries of HPC and AI, including Edge/Cloud hybrid solutions. This partnership with Motul and Hypertec is a major step for efficient, sustainable data center cooling.

Scott Sickmiller, CEO, MIDAS Immersion Cooling

As AI-driven digital acceleration advances, data centers must deliver more performance with less energy and environmental impact. This joint validation with Motul and Midas shows that immersion cooling is scalable and a decisive lever to cut power use and CO₂ emissions and extend server lifespan, advancing AI infrastructure.

Patrick Scateni, Vice President, Business Development – Hypertec HPC & AI

For more than 170 years, Motul has created fluids that boost performance. With EGEN DCC 100R8, we bring this expertise to data centers with a performant, sustainable fluid that offers high thermal transfer, excellent dielectric behavior, stability at high temperatures and a halogen-free formula based on renewable, readily biodegradable and non-toxic raw materials.

Christophe Lacroix, Chief Innovation and Sustainability Officer, Motul

About MIDAS Immersion Cooling

MIDAS, founded in 2010 in Austin, Texas, designs plug-and-play immersion cooling solutions for AI and HPC worldwide that deliver higher density, energy savings and reliable, scalable deployments via its patented redundant architecture.

www.midasimmersion.com

About Motul

Motul, founded in 1853 and present in 160 countries, formulates high-performance lubricants and advanced thermal management fluids, having pioneered synthetic oils with its 300V range and now supporting EV batteries and digital infrastructures such as data centers.

www.motul.com/corporate

About Hypertec

Founded in 1984, Hypertec provides technology solutions that turn challenges into sustainable growth, serving clients in 80+ countries across AI, financial services, healthcare and the public sector.

hypertec.com

