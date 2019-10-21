Mid-size laboratories can now enjoy the same efficiency benefits as large facilities with Beckman Coulter's new hematology analyzer

"Laboratories are often called upon to do more with less—to balance growing testing demand with resource and cost pressures," said Peter Soltani, Ph.D., senior vice president and general manager of the hematology business unit at Beckman Coulter. "The DxH 690T is a great solution for medium-sized laboratories to streamline workflow, report high confidence results and improve turnaround time by reducing procedural steps and manual touch points. It also supports standardization across hospital networks to a single platform—DxH 900 for larger labs and DxH 690T for medium labs."

The DxH 690T analyzer applies the company's core hematology technologies—the enhanced Coulter Principle, VCS 360 and DataFusion—for high-resolution analysis of cells in their near native-states. This ensures medium-sized laboratories will achieve the right results the first time with no unnecessary reflex or repeats.

In addition, the DxH 690T offers the Early Sepsis Indicator, which is available to automatically report as part of a routine CBC with white blood cell differential for adult patients in the emergency department. Affecting approximately 30 million people globally every year, early recognition of sepsis can be challenging. Beckman Coulter's Early Sepsis Indicator is the only hematology-based biomarker FDA cleared specifically for augmenting the diagnosis of sepsis, so physicians can know sooner and act faster.

"Commercially available in most geographies today, the DxH 690T will be available globally in the next few months. The mid-volume instrument builds on our strength and history in hematology innovation, and complements our broad hematology portfolio including the award-winning DxH 520 for low-volume, the DxH 900 for high-volume and the DxH connected workcell solutions for ultra-high-volume facilities," continued Soltani.

For more information on the DxH 690T, visit www.BeckmanCoulter.com/DxH690T

About Beckman Coulter

Beckman Coulter is committed to advancing healthcare for every person by applying the power of science, technology and the passion and creativity of our teams to enhance the diagnostic laboratory's role in improving healthcare outcomes. Our diagnostic systems are used in complex biomedical testing, and are found in hospitals, reference laboratories and physician office settings around the globe. Beckman Coulter offers a unique combination of people, processes and solutions designed to elevate the performance of clinical laboratories and healthcare networks. We do this by accelerating care with a menu that matters, bringing the benefit of automation to all, delivering greater insights through clinical informatics and unlocking hidden value through performance partnership. An operating company of Danaher Corporation since 2011, Beckman Coulter is headquartered in Brea, Calif., and has more than 11,000 global associates working diligently to make the world a healthier place.

