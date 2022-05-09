Microtome Market worth $585 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Microtome Market by Product (Instruments, (Rotary), Accessories (Microtome Blades), Application (Disease Diagnosis, Medical Research), Technology (Fully Automated, Semi-automated, Manual), End User (Hospital, Clinical Labs) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is expected to reach USD 585 million by 2027 from USD 425 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by rising prevalence of cancer, growing demand for digital pathology, recommendations for cancer screening, availability of reimbursement. However, Lack of skilled professionals, and availability of refurbished products are some of the challenges for which may hinder the growth of this market.

Microtome instruments in the product segment to witness the highest shares during the forecast period."



Based on the product, the microtome market is segmented into Microtome Instruments: Rotary Microtomes, Cryostat Microtomes, Vibrating Microtomes, Other Microtomes, and Microtome Accessories. The microtome instruments segment is expected to dominate the market. High expenditure on microtome instruments and their essential use in the histological diagnosis of various diseases are the key factors driving the growth of the automated market.

US dominates the North American microtome market



Based on the North America region, the microtome market is devided into US and cananda. US is expected to dominate the market. The high prevalence of cancer, coupled with the increasing demand for the early and effective diagnosis and treatment of cancer, is the key factor driving market growth in the US.

The major players in the microtome market are Danaher Corporation (US), PHC holdings corporation (Japan), Cardinal Health (US), Boeckeler Instruments, Inc (US), SM Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd. (India), Bright Instruments (UK), Sakura Finetek USA, Inc (US), Jinhua Yidi Medical Equipment Co., Ltd (China), Ted Pella, Inc (US), Medimeas (India), SLEE medical GmbH (Germany), Histo-Line Laboratories (Italy), microTec Laborgeräte GmbH (Germany), MEDITE Medical GmbH (Germany), Erma Inc. (Japan)





