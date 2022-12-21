Microtome Market Size to Reach USD 639.8 Million in 2030 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The microtome market size reached USD 371.7 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing introduction of technologically advanced medical equipment, increasing demand for and use of histopathological diagnostic procedures, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases and cancer worldwide are some key factors driving microtome market revenue growth.

Drivers:

Demand for microtome has significantly increased over the years due to rising advancement in histopathological diagnostic procedures as well as growing patient awareness towards accessibility of such medical equipment devices. Microtomes are essential in clinical pathology, histology, histopathology, and laboratories for sectioning intact tissue samples and delivering quick results. The microtome enables micrometer-level modifications to be made for cutting accuracy. Older models had a manual adjustment wheel for the microtomes on the exterior of the chamber, which helps maintain the integrity of the sample tissues that will be sectioned. Push-button electrical microtome controls are a feature of more recent devices.

The best microtomes for routine and research work are rotary microtomes, which have features like a block holder fixed on a steel carriage that moves up and down in grooves. These microtomes are also great for cutting serial sections. As a result, major companies are producing and collaborating with research laboratories for implementing new automated microtomes for research and industrial commercial technologies. For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in science service, recently announced that the Human Protein Atlas Project is employing its Thermo Scientific HM355S automated microtome and Section Transfer System to manufacture high-quality tissue sections during TMA creation. The Uppsala-based Science for Life Laboratory (SciLifeLab) tissue profiling group has now sliced more than 200,000 slides from more than 1400 TMAs as part of the research and as an outside TMA production service.

Restraints:

There are some issues and difficulties facing the microtome industry. One of the significant challenges hindering the growth of this industry is high complexity and potential risks of microtome to users during sectioning and cleaning of the instrument. The inability to perform serial cuts, which delays the operation, and risk of accidents due to the blade being exposed are some of the troubleshooting issues that might arise while utilizing microtomes. Additionally, it is quite difficult to get sections that are less than 8 microns thick, which is hindering the growth of the microtome market.

Growth Projections:

The microtome market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 371.7 Million in 2021 to USD 639.8 Million in 2030. Increasing spending in emerging markets is expected to support revenue growth of the market.

Current Trends and Innovations:

The microtome industry is undergoing gradual change as a result of onerous regulatory requirements as well as growing market demand for technologically advanced medical equipment. Microtome (NPWT) is becoming a popular method of tissue sectioning and fixation. The microtome has recently been given significant design upgrades to make changing cutting blades more manageable. This is mostly caused by the length of time needed to "cut in" a new blade and the price of the new blade itself. Researchers are working on inventing and manufacturing microtomes using an ultrasonically assisted cutting mechanism, which can provide high-quality bio-tissue sections with a thickness of 4 m while reducing cutting forces.

New tools that can be manufactured on-site and used in research labs and classrooms alike are now largely owing to advancements in additive manufacturing technology and falling prices for 3D printers. The Rapid-Tome is a 3D-printable microtome that uses additive manufacturing to create a tool that can produce high-quality sections with a low learning curve suitable for use in the field and with beginners. Its goal is to facilitate quick and affordable analysis of the cellular morphology of plant organs.

Strategic Initiatives:

Major companies included in the market report are Danaher Corporation, Leica Biosystem Nussloch Gmbh, LLS ROWIAK LaserLab Solutions GmbH, Safire Scientific Company, Bright Instrument Co. Limited, Scientific Instruments Pvt Ltd., Boeckeler Instruments, Sakura Finetek USA, Inc., AGD BiomedicalPvt Ltd., and ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc.

On 26 October 2022 , Leica Biosystems, a leader in workflow solutions and a company that specializes in cancer diagnostics, and Indica Labs , a market-leading supplier of computational and image management software for digital pathology, have joined forces to develop digital pathology workflow solutions that are compatible with microtomes.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2021 USD 371.7 Million CAGR (2022–2030) 6.2 % Revenue forecast to 2030 USD 639.8 Million Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2019–2020 Forecast period 2022–2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, Technology, End-Use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Danaher Corporation, Leica Biosystem Nussloch Gmbh, LLS ROWIAK LaserLab Solutions GmbH, Safire Scientific Company, Bright Instrument Co. Limited, Scientific Instruments Pvt Ltd., Boeckeler Instruments, Sakura Finetek USA, Inc., AGD BiomedicalPvt Ltd., and ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research has segmented microtome market on the basis of product, technology, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Instruments



Rotary Microtome





Sledge Microtome





Vibrating Microtome





Sliding Microtome





Ultra Microtome





Others



Accessories



Microtome Knifes & Blades





Microtome Casette Clamp



Blade Holders



Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Fully Automated



Semi-Automated



Manual

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Hospitals



Clinical & Diagnostic Laboratories



Academic Research Institutions

