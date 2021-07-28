Microtome Market Size to Reach USD 215.6 Million in 2028; CAGR of 6.2% | Reports and Data

- Increasing elderly population and rapid technological advancements in microtome devices are some key factors driving market revenue growth

- Market Size – USD 134.2 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.2%, Market Trends – Increasing preference for digital pathology

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global microtome market size is expected to reach USD 215.6 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rapidly increasing elderly population and ongoing technological advancements in microtome devices are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing demand for digital pathology is also expected to support revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Advancements in microscopy-based diagnostic equipment has generated a substantial need for more precise specimen collecting devices such as ultra-microtomes, often known as ultra times. The consolidation of diagnostics laboratories has resulted in an increasing need for automated and high-performance equipment. Technological advancements are expected to increase usage of microtome devices, therefore boosting market growth. However, complex and expensive maintenance and high cost of microtome devices are some key factors expected to limit adoption and restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

Rotary microtomes segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share in the global market during the forecast period owing to advantages of rotary microtomes such as ability to finely cut very small sample pieces (2–3 mm). Rotary microtomes are ideal for cutting consecutive sections and are easily adaptable to different forms of tissue sectioning.

Manual microtomes segment is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period. As manual microtomes are less expensive and easier to use than automated and semi-automatic microtomes, adoption of manual microtomes is expected to increase significantly going ahead.

Medical research segment revenue is expected to expand at fastest growth rate as a result of increased demand for advanced therapies and personalized drugs.

Clinical laboratories segment revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate over the forecast period. Specimen research is conducted to determine the efficacy of medicines in order to develop new therapies and personalized medications. As a result, continuous research in various fields is expected to continue to boost demand for microtome tools in clinical laboratory settings, and drive revenue growth of the clinical laboratory segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period due to rising per capita income, increasing awareness about the need for early diagnosis of various diseases, and increasing medical tourism in countries such as China , India , Japan , and South Korea .

Major companies operating in the market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Medite Medical GmbH

Diapath S.P.A.

Histo-Line Laboratories Srl

Boeckeler Instruments, Inc.

Amos Scientific Pty Ltd.

Jinhua YIDI Medical Appliance Co. Ltd.

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

Sakura Finetek USA , Inc.

, Inc. SLEE Medical GmbH.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the microtome market based on product, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Rotary Microtomes

Microtome Instruments

Vibrating Microtomes

Laser Microtomes

Ultramicrotomes

Cryomicrotomes

Sledge Microtomes

Cryostat Microtomes

Saw Microtomes

Sliding Microtomes

Freezing Microtomes

Hand Microtomes

Compresstome Microtomes

Accessories

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Fully Automated Microtomes

Semi-automated Microtomes

Manual Microtomes

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Disease Diagnosis

Medical Research

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Hospital Laboratories

Clinical Laboratories

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



BENELUX



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.



South Africa



Israel



Rest of MEA



