Microsure Announces CE Mark Approval and CEO Transition as Company Enters Next Phase of Clinical Growth

Alex Joseph appointed CEO as company enters clinical phase

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsure, a medical robotics company developing high-precision robot-assisted systems for microsurgery, today announced the CE mark approval of its MUSA-3 system and a leadership transition as the company enters a new phase in its growth. Alex Joseph will take on the role of Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Iwan van Vijfeijken.

MUSA-3 receives CE mark approval as Microsure enters its next clinical phase, with Alex Joseph appointed CEO.

The CE mark approval of MUSA-3 represents a major milestone for Microsure, enabling clinical use in Europe and marking the company's transition from product development to a clinical medical device business focused on evidence generation and adoption.

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Leadership for the clinical phase

The appointment of Alex Joseph as CEO reflects a shift toward execution in this clinical phase. He has played a central part in the development of MUSA-3 and brings deep expertise in surgical robotics, clinical environments, and regulated medical device development.

"As I step into the role of CEO, Microsure is entering a new phase. With the CE mark now achieved, our focus is on generating clinical evidence and demonstrating the value of our technology in practice," said Alex Joseph.

A focus on clinical evidence and adoption

The company's next phase will focus on generating clinical evidence at leading European centres, strengthening clinical partnerships, and demonstrating how robotic assistance supports surgeons in super-microsurgical procedures.

Enabling precision in complex microsurgery

MUSA-3 is designed to assist surgeons during open super-microsurgical procedures by downscaling and stabilizing hand movements. The system is intended to support super-micro-anastomosis on small anatomical structures such as lymphatic ducts, blood vessels, and nerves, including applications in free flap surgery, lymphatic- surgery, and peripheral nerve surgery.

Microsure's mission remains to deliver high-precision super-microsurgical robotics that enable surgeons to go beyond human boundaries, with the long-term vision to leave no patient in need of super-microsurgery untreated.

The company thanks Iwan van Vijfeijken for his leadership and contribution to Microsure's progress during an important stage of development. Under his leadership, Microsure advanced its technology and achieved key milestones including the CE mark approval of MUSA-3.

Looking ahead

As Microsure enters this next phase, the focus is on clinical adoption, evidence generation, and building the foundation for broader commercialisation.

About MicroSure B.V. (Microsure)

Microsure is a Dutch medical technology company based in Eindhoven that develops innovative robotic systems to assist microsurgeons in performing precise and delicate procedures. Founded in 2016 as a spinout from Eindhoven University of Technology and Maastricht University Medical Center, Microsure aims to expand the reach and quality of microsurgical care worldwide.

Learn more at https://microsure.nl

Media contact: media@microsure.nl