Microspheres Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 6.4 Billion in 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Microspheres Market By Microsphere Type (Hollow Microspheres and Solid Microspheres), By Material Type (Hollow Glass Microspheres, Foam Glass Granulates, Cenosphere, Perlite Microspheres, Expanded Polymer Microspheres, Ceramic Microspheres, Solid Glass Microspheres, Solid Polymer Microspheres, and Metallic Microspheres,), By Application Type (Paints & Coatings, Plastics & Rubber, Construction Materials, Life Sciences & Pharmaceutical, Agriculture Materials, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025.

This 294-page strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's microspheres market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The report estimates the short- as well as long-term repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand for the microspheres market. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits as well as formulate growth strategies.

Microspheres Market: Highlights from the Report

Microspheres are lightweight fillers that could expand up to 120 times from their original size without significantly gaining weight, which tends to weight reduction without compromising the volume of an end-product. In addition to weight reduction, these microspheres enhance several properties of the end-product such as durability, flexibility, and thermal and dimensional stability. They also save raw material cost by reducing the demand for binders/resins. Ranging from 12 to 300 µm in diameter, microspheres consist of a lot of functionality in a very small package.

There are a variety of fillers present in the market. Microspheres are lightweight alternatives of conventional fillers, such as talc, calcium carbonate, and clay. Microspheres are produced from glass, ceramics, polymers, and metals. Thus, we have broadly classified materials into glass microspheres (hollow glass microspheres, foam glass granulates, perlite microspheres, and solid glass microspheres), polymer microspheres (expanded polymer microspheres and solid polymer microspheres), ceramic microspheres (cenosphere and ceramic microspheres), and others (metallic microspheres).

Impact of COVID-19 on the Microspheres Market

The rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the entire microsphere market ecosystem and changed the market dynamics. Most of the end-use industries have witnessed a downturn since the lockdown announced by several countries across the world to control the spread of COVID-19. The microsphere market is expected to log a decline in 2020. However, the industry experts are optimistic about a V-shape recovery similar during previous pandemics, such as SARS (2003) and MERS (2015). The long-term outlook still seems positive and it is estimated that the microspheres market would be able to cross the landmark figure of US$ 6.4 billion by 2025, assuming a hefty recovery after a downfall in 2020.

Hollow Microspheres are the Most Dominant Microsphere Type

Based on the microsphere type, hollow microsphere is likely to remain the most dominant segment of the market in the coming years. Wide application of hollow microsphere due to its lighter weight (specific density less than 0.6 g/cm3, compared to solid one having specific density 2.5 to 2.8 g/cm3) is the prime reason behind its dominance. Whereas, solid microspheres are used in huge quantities in paints & coatings, plastics & rubber, and life science and pharmaceutical.

Hollow Glass Microspheres are the Most Dominant Material Type.

Based on the material type, the market is segmented as hollow glass microspheres, foam glass granulates, cenosphere, perlite microspheres, expanded polymer microspheres, ceramic microspheres, solid glass microspheres, solid polymer microspheres, and metallic microspheres. Hollow glass microsphere is likely to remain the most dominant material type in the market during the forecast period, in terms of value. Hollow glass microspheres allow high filler loading at lower viscosities, reduce shrinkage, and offer solar reflective properties in paints and specialty coatings. Further, these microspheres reduce the part weight and help improve fuel efficiency in automotive, aircraft, and recreational vehicles without deteriorating their physical properties.

Expanded polymer microsphere, currently holding a small position as compared to hollow glass microspheres, is estimated to capture some shares of hollow glass microspheres in the coming years, since at above 600°C temperature, hollow glass microspheres start changing their properties and physical shapes, depending on the temperature range and duration of exposure.

Paint & Coatings are the Most Dominant Applications of Microspheres

Based on the application type, the market is classified as plastics & rubber, paints & coatings, construction materials, agriculture materials, life sciences & pharmaceutical, and others. Paints & coatings are likely to remain the most dominant application type in terms of value, in the microspheres market during the forecast period. The spherical shape of microspheres improves flow, reduces resin demand with minimal impact on viscosity, and reduces VOC compared to conventional fillers. In contrast to white inorganic pigments, such as TiO 2 , microspheres efficiently reflect UV, Vis, and NIR radiation.

In plastics & rubber, microspheres are replacing traditional fillers, such as talc, calcium carbonate, and clay, especially in the transportation sector with the increasing effort towards the use of lightweight materials to improve fuel efficiency. Microspheres are widely used with injection-molded, extrusion, and compression-molded plastics and rubbers, mostly in the form of SMCs, BMCs, SFTs, LFTs, etc.

Europe Will Maintain its Leading Position in the Market

In terms of regions, all regions are expected to mark a huge decline in 2020 in the wake of rapid spread of the pandemic across regions. Despite severly hit by COVID-19, Europe will maintain its lead in the years to come. Germany is the growth engine of the European microspheres market. Increased demand for microspheres in fuel-efficient vehicles and energy-efficient building in the region and the presence of several market stakeholders including paint & coating manufacturers, automotive OEMs, as well as microsphere manufacturers (Nouryon, Merck KGaA, Omya AG, Trelleborg AB, and Swarco AG) are behind the dominance of Europe in the world. The short-term market demand is challenging in the European region with Italy, Russia, the UK, and Spain being severely impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Asia-Pacific, from 2021 onwards, is estimated to heal up with the fastest pace. China, India, and Japan are estimated to remain the major markets for microspheres in the region. The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the regional dynamics of the world. Several companies today are showing interest to move away from China due to several factors including the US-China trade war.

Key Players

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, microsphere manufacturers, distributors, paint & coating manufacturers, compounders, tier players, OEMs, and end-users. Key players in the market are:

Kureha Corporation

Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku Co., Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Nouryon

Omya International AG

PQ Corporation

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sinosteel Maanshan New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

Swarco AG

The 3M Company

Some of the Key Strategic Alliances in the market:

In 2019, Omya International AG acquired Termolita S.A.P.I. de C.V., a company specializing in expanded perlite products in Mexico and the USA , to strengthen its R&D capability, global distribution network, and to better serve the customers in North America .

and the , to strengthen its R&D capability, global distribution network, and to better serve the customers in . In 2018, SWARCO acquired the German company: Vialux Glasperlen GmbH. The acquisition of Vialux was a strategic step towards strengthening SWARCO's global glass bead business portfolio.

In 2018, Carlyle Group and GIC acquired AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals and relaunched as Nouryon. The newly formed company is working closely with stakeholders to innovate, make a strategic investment, and developing a sustainable solution.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the microspheres market and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

Microspheres Market, By Microsphere Type

Hollow Microspheres (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Solid Microspheres (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Microspheres Market, By Material Type

Hollow Glass Microspheres

(Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)



(Application Type Analysis: Paints & Coatings, Plastics & Rubber, Construction Materials, Agriculture Materials, and Others)

Foam Glass Granulates

(Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)



(Application Type Analysis: Paints & Coatings, Plastics & Rubber, Construction Materials, Agriculture Materials, and Others)

Cenosphere

(Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)



(Application Type Analysis: Paints & Coatings, Plastics & Rubber, Construction Materials, and Others)

Perlite Microspheres

(Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)



(Application Type Analysis: Paints & Coatings, Plastics & Rubber, Construction Materials, Agriculture Materials, and Others)

Expanded Polymer Microspheres

(Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)



(Application Type Analysis: Paints & Coatings, Construction Materials, and Others)

Solid Glass Microspheres

(Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)



(Application Type Analysis: Paints & Coatings, Plastics & Rubber, Construction Materials, Agriculture Materials, Life Sciences & Pharmaceutical, and Others)

Solid Polymer Microspheres

(Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)



(Application Type Analysis: Life Sciences & Pharmaceutical and Others)

Metallic Microspheres

(Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Microspheres Market, By Application Type

Plastics & Rubber (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Paint & Coatings (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Construction Materials (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Agriculture Materials (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Life Sciences & Pharmaceutical (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Microspheres Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the UK, Spain , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , India , Japan , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America , the Middle East , and Others)

Stratview Research has several high value market reports in the advanced materials industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

