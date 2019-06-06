Microsoft announces 2019 Partner of the Year Award winners and finalists

Partners recognized for innovative solutions and making more possible for customers worldwide

REDMOND, Washington, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Thursday announced the winners and finalists of the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards. The annual awards recognize Microsoft partners demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. Award winners and finalists from around the world will be recognized at Microsoft Inspire, July 14–18, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This year, Microsoft acknowledged partners in 41 categories celebrating each of the solution areas, industries and sectors in which Microsoft technologies are used. The award finalists and winners were selected from more than 2,900 nominations collected from 115 different countries worldwide based on their commitment to customers, their solution's impact on the market, and exemplary use of Microsoft technologies.

"We're thrilled to celebrate the finalists and winners of the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards," said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. "These companies are industry leaders helping businesses around the world connect and achieve more. I'm truly amazed by each winner and finalist, and I am honored to highlight the incredible work they are doing."

Additional details on the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards are available in a Microsoft Partner Network blog by Gavriella Schuster: https://blogs.partner.microsoft.com/mpn/congratulations-to-our-2019-partner-of-the-year-awards-winners-and-finalists.

Categories, winners and finalists appear below. A complete list, including the Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award winners for 2019, is available at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards.

AI and Machine Learning

·  Winner: Crayon Group

·  Finalist: Modis

·  Finalist: eSmart Systems

·  Finalist: AgileThought

Alliance Global ISV

·  Winner: Finastra

·  Finalist: Sitecore

·  Finalist: Cloudera

·  Finalist: Icertis

Alliance SI

·  Winner: Infosys

 

Application Innovation

·  Winner: Wapice

·  Finalist: Zure

·  Finalist: Infosys

·  Finalist: Wragby Business Solutions and Technologies

Automotive

·  Winner: Annata

·  Finalist: 4ward

·  Finalist: Bright Box

·  Finalist: Icertis

Azure Influencer

·  Winner: Hanu

·  Finalist: SELA

·  Finalist: Sol-Tec

·  Finalist: Navisite

Customer Experience

·  Winner: Quadrasystems.net (India)

·  Finalist: Content and Code

·  Finalist: Insight

·  Finalist: Rackspace

Data Analytics

·  Winner: Modis

·  Finalist: Cognizant Technology Solutions

·  Finalist: Pragmatic Works

 

Data Estate Modernization

·  Winner: Cognizant Technology Solutions

·  Finalist: TimeXtender

·  Finalist: Version 1

·  Finalist: Cognizant Technology Solutions

Datacenter Migration

·  Winner: 10th Magnitude

·  Finalist: 3Cloud

 

DevOps

·  Winner: 10th Magnitude

·  Finalist: Dimensional Strategies

·  Finalist: InCycle Software

 

Diversity and Inclusion Changemaker

·  Winner: Reverie Language Technologies

·  Finalist: Dynamic Objects Finalist: DataChangers

·  Finalist: KPMG UK

Dynamics 365 for Business Central

·  Winner: Cooper Parry IT

·  Finalist: Wiise

·  Finalist: NAB Solutions

·  Finalist: Bond Consulting Services

Dynamics 365 for Customer Service

·  Winner: PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies

·  Finalist: Hitachi Solutions Philippines

·  Finalist: DXC Technology

·  Finalist: Cognizant Technologies

Dynamics 365 for Field Service

·  Winner: Hitachi Solutions

·  Finalist: Velrada

·  Finalist: eCraft

·  Finalist: HSO International

Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations

·  Winner: Sunrise Technologies

·  Finalist: HSO

·  Finalist: Alithya

·  Finalist: Armanino

Dynamics 365 for Sales

·  Winner: SAGlobal

·  Finalist: KPMG Advisory

·  Finalist: MASAO

·  Finalist: Experlogix

Dynamics 365 for Talent

·  Winner: FourVision HR Plus

·  Finalist: eBECS

·  Finalist: Elevate HR

·  Finalist: SAGlobal

Education

·  Winner: Edsby

·  Finalist: Insight

·  Finalist: Blackbaud

 

Financial Services  

·  Winner: PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies company

·  Finalist: AKA Enterprise Solutions

·  Finalist: Finastra

Government

·  Winner: Hitachi Solutions

·  Finalist: Planet Technologies

·  Finalist: RapidDeploy

·  Finalist: KPMG

Health

·  Winner: Health Catalyst

·  Finalist: Mozzaz

·  Finalist: Quest Software

·  Finalist: KenSci

Indirect Provider  

·  Winner: Arrow ECS

·  Finalist: rhipe

·  Finalist: Ingram Micro Mexico

·  Finalist: Crayon Software Experts Spain

 

Intelligent Communications  

·  Winner: Arkadin

·  Finalist: Tata Communications

·  Finalist: NBConsult

·  Finalist: CDW

Internet of Things

·  Winner: Accenture/Avanade

·  Finalist: Telelink Business Services

·  Finalist: SoftBank Technology

·  Finalist: PTC

Learning

·  Winner: Global Knowledge

·  Finalist: Shanghai Yungoal Info Tech

·  Finalist: QA

 

Manufacturing and Resources

·  Winner: PTC

·  Finalist: ABB Asea Brown Boveri

·  Finalist: Hitachi Solutions

·  Finalist: ICONICS

Media and Communications

·  Winner: Aprimo

·  Finalist: Tech Mahindra

·  Finalist: AdPushup

·  Finalist: SAGlobal

Microsoft CityNext

·  Winner: Bentley Systems

·  Finalist: Meemim

·  Finalist: KPMG Adoxio

·  Finalist: ABB Asea Brown Boveri

Mixed Reality

·  Winner: PTC

·  Finalist: Kognitiv Spark

·  Finalist: Meemim

·  Finalist: Bentley Systems

Modern Desktop

·  Winner: Glück & Kanja Consulting

·  Finalist: Quadrasystems.net (India) Private

·  Finalist: Catapult Systems

·  Finalist: Dell Technologies

Modern Workplace Transformation

·  Winner: Phoenix Software

·  Finalist: Accenture/Avanade

·  Finalist: Content and Code

·  Finalist: DXC Technology

OSS on Azure

·  Winner: HashiCorp

·  Finalist: SNP Technologies

 

Partner for Social Impact

·  Winner: illuminance Solutions Finalist: MISSION CRM

·  Finalist: Sparkrock

·  Finalist: Alianza

Power BI

·  Winner: Nihilent

·  Finalist: Expose Data

·  Finalist: Catapult Systems

·  Finalist: Campus Management

PowerApps

·  Winner: Catapult Systems

·  Finalist: C Centric Solutions

·  Finalist: Mercury xRM Limited

·  Finalist: PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies company

Project and Portfolio Management

·  Winner: Wicresoft

·  Finalist: ProActive

·  Finalist: Innovative-e

·  Finalist: Sensei Project Solutions

Retail

·  Winner: Obase

·  Finalist: Brainpad

·  Finalist: HSO

·  Finalist: JDA Software

SAP on Azure

·  Winner: Capgemini

·  Finalist: T-Systems

·  Finalist: DXC Technology

 

Security and Compliance

·  Winner: InSpark

·  Finalist: Maureen Data Systems

·  Finalist: Onevinn

·  Finalist: Edgile

Teamwork

·  Winner: Cloud Productivity Solutions

·  Finalist: Inova Solutions

·  Finalist: Sulava

·  Finalist: Slalom

Argentina Partner of the Year

VU Security

Armenia Partner of the Year

Dom-Daniel

Australia Partner of the Year

Modis

Austria Partner of the Year

ITSDONE Holding

Azerbaijan Partner of the Year

SMART business

Bahrain Partner of the Year

Almoayyed Computers

Bangladesh Partner of the Year

Corporate Projukti

Belgium Partner of the Year

Proximus

Bermuda Partner of the Year

Maureen Data Systems

Bolivia Partner of the Year

SoftwareONE Bolivia

Bosnia and Herzegovina Partner of the Year

Logosoft

Brazil Partner of the Year

Brasoftware

Brunei Partner of the Year

Tech One Solutions

Canada Partner of the Year

Long View

Cayman Islands Partner of the Year

Kirk Office Equipment

Chile Partner of the Year

GeoVictoria

China Partner of the Year

SYSTEX China

Colombia Partner of the Year

Westcon Group Colombia

Costa Rica Partner of the Year

Itco

Côte d'Ivoire Partner of the Year

INOVA Consulting Services

Croatia Partner of the Year

Hrvatski Telekom

Curaçao Partner of the Year

Inova Solutions

Cyprus Partner of the Year

Dot.cy Developments

Czech Republic Partner of the Year

Unicorn Systems

Dominican Republic Partner of the Year

C-ven Technologies

Ecuador Partner of the Year

BUSINESS IT

Egypt Partner of the Year

HITS Technologies

El Salvador Partner of the Year

GBM de El Salvador

Estonia Partner of the Year

TVG Eesti

Finland Partner of the Year

Nordcloud

France Partner of the Year

Talentsoft

Georgia Partner of the Year

UGT

Germany Partner of the Year

Joint Entry: PHAT CONSULTING, Glück & Kanja Consulting, GAB Enterprise IT Solutions

Greece Partner of the Year

OFFICE LINE

Guatemala Partner of the Year

Gensa Group

Honduras Partner of the Year

Sega

Hong Kong SAR Partner of the Year

KBQuest Hong Kong

Hungary Partner of the Year

T-Systems Magyarorszag

Iceland Partner of the Year

Advania

India Partner of the Year

G7 CR Technologies India

Indonesia Partner of the Year

PT Awan Integrasi Sandidata (ViBiCloud)

Ireland Partner of the Year

Spanish Point Technologies

Israel Partner of the Year

U-BTech Solutions

Italy Partner of the Year

Var Group

Jamaica Partner of the Year

Inova Solutions

Japan Partner of the Year

Fujitsu

Jordan Partner of the Year

Optimiza

Kazakhstan Partner of the Year

M-SYSTEM

Kenya Partner of the Year

Cloud Productivity Solutions

Korea Partner of the Year

Zenith & Company

Kyrgyzstan Partner of the Year

ALBARS

Latvia Partner of the Year

Tilde Sia

Lebanon Partner of the Year

Exquitech

Lithuania Partner of the Year

Fortevento

Luxembourg Partner of the Year

Devoteam

Malaysia Partner of the Year

Rhipe Malaysia

Malta Partner of the Year

ICT Solutions

Mexico Partner of the Year

Ingram Micro Mexico

Mongolia Partner of the Year

Mogul Service and Support

Morocco Partner of the Year

CASANET

Namibia Partner of the Year

Salt Essential IT

Nepal Partner of the Year

Tech One Global Nepal

Netherlands Partner of the Year

ICT Automatisering

New Zealand Partner of the Year

Umbrellar

Nicaragua Partner of the Year

Sega

Oman Partner of the Year

BAHWAN IT

Pakistan Partner of the Year

Maison Consulting & Solutions

Panama Partner of the Year

GBM Dominicana

Paraguay Partner of the Year

OLAM

Peru Partner of the Year

G&S Gestión y Sistemas SAC

Philippines Partner of the Year

Crayon Software Experts Philippines

Poland Partner of the Year

Synerise

Portugal Partner of the Year

InnoWave Technologies

Puerto Rico Partner of the Year

Nagnoi

Qatar Partner of the Year

Information & Communication Technology

Romania Partner of the Year

Asseco SEE

Russia Partner of the Year

Awara IT

Saudi Arabia Partner of the Year

eSense Software

Serbia Partner of the Year

Comtrade System Integration

Singapore Partner of the Year

Ingram Micro Asia

Slovakia Partner of the Year

exe

Slovenia Partner of the Year

Adacta

South Africa Partner of the Year

Mint Management Technologies

Spain Partner of the Year

CAPSiDE

Sri Lanka Partner of the Year

Tech One Global

Sweden Partner of the Year

Acando

Switzerland Partner of the Year

isolutions

Taiwan Partner of the Year

Systex Software & Service

Thailand Partner of the Year

MFEC Public

Trinidad and Tobago Partner of the Year

Davyn

Tunisia Partner of the Year

Neoledge

Turkey Partner of the Year

motiwe

Uganda Partner of the Year

Britehouse/Dimension Data

Ukraine Partner of the Year

Infopulse

United Arab Emirates Partner of the Year

Netways

United Kingdom Partner of the Year

New Signature

United States Partner of the Year

Quisitive

Uruguay Partner of the Year

Arnaldo C. Castro

Venezuela Partner of the Year

CONSEIN

Vietnam Partner of the Year

Tech Data Advanced Solutions (Vietnam)

About Microsoft Inspire
Microsoft Inspire provides Microsoft's partner community with access to key marketing and business strategies, leadership, and information regarding specific customer solutions designed to help partners succeed in the marketplace. Along with informative learning opportunities covering sales, marketing, services, and technology, Microsoft Inspire is an ideal setting for partners to garner valuable knowledge from their peers and from Microsoft. More information can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire.

About Microsoft
Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

