Microneedling Market to Expand at CAGR of 7.8%, Inclination toward Non-surgical Treatment Methods and Effectiveness of Microneedling as an Anti-ageing Therapy to Drive the Market, Says TMR

- Surge in cosmetic procedures to treat skin disorders is likely to augur well for the global microneedling market

- RF microneedling procedures send radiofrequency radiation deep into the dermis, thereby improving and tightening the skin

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: The goal of microneedling is to stimulate the production of new skin tissue and collagen. This procedure is mostly performed on the face. Scars, hyper pigmentation, stretch marks, wrinkles, and cellulite can all be treated with this minimally invasive technique. This technology encourages the development of capillaries and the production of collagen and elastin fibers, leading to tissue remodelling. An increased understanding and concerns over physical appearance, as well as need for non-surgical treatment methods that deliver maximum outcome with least downtime are likely to propel the global microneedling market.

The global microneedling market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. The global microneedling devices market is expected to expand due to increase in the prevalence of skin discoloration conditions and uneven skin tone. Furthermore, the rising expense of cosmetic operations, as well as their high degree of discomfort as compared to the microneedling treatment, is predicted to propel the microneedling market.

Key Findings of Market Report

Increasing Preference for Use of Metal in Manufacturing of Surgical Microneedles to Drive Innovation

Microneedling manufacturers are introducing new products to meet the needs of surgical centers, hospitals, and dermatological clinics. Metal is the most popular material utilized by specialists to make microneedles for this therapy. Polymers, silicon, glass, and other materials can also be utilized for microneedling treatments. Companies in the microneedling sector are concentrating on generating more money with their high-quality goods. Dermarollers, dermapens, and derma stamps are all common microneedling devices. These portable gadgets come in a variety of sizes and designs, and simple to use. Microneedling pens are becoming increasingly popular due to their adjustable depths, superior control, and effectiveness over other devices.

Rising Demand for Pain-Free, Minimally Invasive, and Effective Treatment Option to Boost Market Growth

Microneedling is a treatment procedure that produces minimal skin damage. It is relaxing, painless, and effective. As skin color, aesthetics, and skin texture are becoming increasingly important, microneedling treatments are becoming more popular. Many individuals choose various cosmetic operations, plastic surgery, and skin care regimens to improve their appearance, skin, minimize pigmentation, and damage induced by UV radiation, among many other things.

One of the main factors estimated to trigger the expansion of the global microneedling market is the rising number of cosmetic procedures to treat skin disorders throughout the world. As these treatments are minimally invasive, they can provide speedier recovery with less pain and suffering than conventional skin rejuvenation procedures. Innovations in tools and equipment used by dermatologists and rise in the ageing individuals who are eager to look good and young are expected to contribute significantly to the development of the global microneedling market in the near future.

Microneedling Market: Growth Drivers

The microneedling technology can be utilized for various aesthetic procedures, especially minimally invasive procedures to treat various skin conditions such as burn scars, alopecia, stretch marks, etc.

Increase in the number of cosmetic treatments carried out in recent years, as well as rise in the incidence of skin problems, is estimated to drive the market in North America . Microneedling has demonstrated its effectiveness as an anti-aging therapy, thereby boosting growth of the regional market.

Microneedling Market: Key Competitors

Some of the key market players are

Veroderm Medical Technologies

EndyMed Medical Ltd.

Shenb Co. Ltd.

Nubway Co. Ltd.

Dermaroller GmbH

Candela Medical Inc.

Microneedling Market: Segmentation

Technique

Manual

Automated

Product

Dermapen

Dermaroller

RF Microneedling Devices

Material

Silicon

Titanium

Stainless Steel

Polymers

Application

Skin Rejuvenation

Scarring

Acne

Wrinkles

End User

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Homecare Settings

