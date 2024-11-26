Microland honored with STPI Karnataka IT Export Awards 2023-24

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Microland, India's leading IT infrastructure services company, has been conferred with the Best Performance in High Growth in Exports – IT/ITES award for its category at the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) Karnataka IT Export Awards for the year 2023-24. This recognition highlights Microland's contribution to IT / Electronic Hardware Companies of Karnataka under STPI.

The award ceremony was held on 20th November 2024, as part of the 27th edition of the 'Bengaluru Tech Summit' event.

For over two decades, the STPI IT Export Awards have been a symbol of excellence and influence in the tech world, celebrating companies that achieve groundbreaking success in IT and ITES exports.

Sam Mathew, President, Microland, said, "We are excited to receive the prestigious recognition from STPI. Microland is committed to delivering world-class services to our clients and raising the bar with every milestone we achieve."

Rajesh Kharidehal, Chief Financial Officer, Microland, added, "It is an honor to receive this award from STPI. At Microland, we constantly strive to deliver value to our stakeholders and this award is validation of the work we are doing for our clients."

In early August 2024, Microland was awarded the prestigious World Class 5-star rating by the Service Desk Institute (SDI) for the quality of IT service and support operations. Microland is the third company globally and the first company in India to attain this accolade. Microland has also achieved a gold rating from EcoVadis, underscoring its exceptional performance in Environment and Sustainable Procurement, reflecting its commitment to high Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards.

Earlier this year, Microland achieved certification as a Great Workplace by Great Place To Work® for the second time.

About Microland

Microland is a pioneering IT Infrastructure services and consulting company headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with a proven track record of delivering tangible business outcomes for 35 years. Today, as enterprises recognize that networks underpin the functionality and efficiency of modern digital systems and support innovation, we provide next-generation technologies such as AI, automated operations, and platform-driven solutions – which drive operational excellence, agility, and productivity for organizations worldwide. Our team of over 4,600 experts delivers services in over 100 countries across Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America, offering cutting-edge solutions in networks, cloud, data centers, cybersecurity, services management, applications, and automation. Recognized by leading industry analysts for our innovative strategies, Microland is committed to strong governance, environmental sustainability, and fostering an inclusive workplace where diverse talent thrives. When businesses work with Microland, they connect with the best talent, technologies, and solutions to create unparalleled value.

