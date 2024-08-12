BENGALURU, India, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Microland, celebrating its 35th anniversary, has achieved a gold rating from EcoVadis, placing it in the top 5% of over 125,000 assessed companies. This milestone underscores Microland's exceptional performance in Environment and Sustainable Procurement, reflecting its commitment to high Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards.

Microland Earns Gold Rating from EcoVadis for Outstanding Sustainability Performance

At Microland, cutting-edge technology is harnessed to drive sustainable solutions and integrate this into every facet of operations. The company's commitment to leveraging advanced technologies, such as AI, is complemented by a focus on embedding sustainability principles throughout all practices, from innovation to implementation. Through environmental stewardship, Microland aims to advance technological progress and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Microland is dedicated to fostering a culture that prioritizes sustainability, ethics, and workforce development. By integrating sustainability into its core enterprise culture, Microland ensures that every initiative and practice contributes to long-term environmental and social goals. The company values its workforce as a crucial component of its success, providing ongoing training and support to align with ethical standards and sustainability objectives. This holistic approach drives innovation and reinforces Microland's commitment to operating with integrity and responsibility, creating a positive impact both within the organization and in the wider community.

EcoVadis sets the global standard for business sustainability ratings, evaluating 21 criteria across four core themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

Pradeep Kar, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director, Microland, expressed his pride in this accomplishment, stating, "This achievement reflects our deep commitment to sustainability. We are dedicated to supporting communities, protecting the environment, and fostering collaboration to promote sustainable development."

Rajesh Kharidehal, Chief Financial Officer, Microland, added, "Our inclusion in the top 5% of all rated companies inspires us as we continue to deliver innovative AI-driven technology and services through sustainable practices. We remain focused on contributing to the realization of a sustainable society."

EcoVadis' ratings are based on international sustainability standards, including the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, and ISO 26000. These ratings offer an evidence-based analysis of performance and provide an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement.

About Microland

Microland is a pioneering IT Infrastructure services and consulting company headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with a proven track record of delivering tangible business outcomes for 35 years. Today, as enterprises recognize that networks underpin the functionality and efficiency of modern digital systems and support innovation, we provide next-generation technologies such as AI, automated operations, and platform-driven solutions – which drive operational excellence, agility, and productivity for organizations worldwide. Our team of over 4,600 experts delivers services in over 100 countries across Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America, offering cutting-edge solutions in networks, cloud, data centers, cybersecurity, services management, applications, and automation. Recognized by leading industry analysts for our innovative strategies, Microland is committed to strong governance, environmental sustainability, and fostering an inclusive workplace where diverse talent thrives. When businesses work with Microland, they connect with the best talent, technologies, and solutions to create unparalleled value.

