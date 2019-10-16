Microland Appoints Anupam Pandey as Chief Information Officer

"As CIO, Anupam will lead our global information technology strategy that powers our endeavor in 'Making digital happen'. With his global experience across consulting and professional services organizations and his prolific experience in human capital management and applied technology, Anupam is well positioned to leverage digital to meet client needs," said Pradeep Kar, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Microland Limited.

Anupam comes with 29 years of experience in the industry and is a seasoned IT and RPA evangelist who holds two patents in automation. He joins Microland from the world's second largest professional services firm where he was their India CIO, responsible for managing IT infrastructure and applications. Prior to this he was with Accenture for 14 years where he served as the Managing Director, Partner and CIO Lead, orchestrating the transformation of global support for the firm's HR applications and enabling the organization to adopt SaaS, IaaS and PaaS.

Commenting on his appointment as CIO, Anupam said, "Microland's technology vision is exciting. It is rapidly adopting and accelerating the implementation of nextGen technologies to deliver superlative digital experiences. I look forward to driving interactive and AI technologies that expand Microland's potential to deliver exceptional outcomes for employees and clients."

Microland's delivery of digital is all about making technology do more and intrude less. As we help enterprises move to nextGen technologies, we make sure this embrace of brilliance is predictable, reliable, and stable.

Incorporated in 1989 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Microland is comprised of more than 4,500 digital specialists across offices and delivery centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, Middle East and North America.

