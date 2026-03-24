Microirrigation Systems Market worth $21.56 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the microirrigation systems market is estimated to be USD 13.50 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 21.56 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

Microirrigation Systems Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2030

2021–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 13.50 billion

USD 13.50 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 21.56 billion

USD 21.56 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 9.8%

Microirrigation Systems Market Trends & Insights:

Market growth is increasingly shaped by long-term structural factors rather than short-term agricultural cycles, including chronic water scarcity, climate volatility, and tightening environmental regulations across both developed and emerging economies. Adoption is particularly strong in water-stressed regions, export-oriented agricultural zones, and areas dominated by high-value crops such as fruits, vegetables, orchards, and vineyards, where reliable irrigation is critical for yield stability and quality.

Asia Pacific accounted for 49.5% of the microirrigation systems market in 2024.

The micro sprinkler segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

The orchard crops & vineyards segment dominated the market with a 58.6% share in 2024.

Industrial users will grow faster, supported by growth in commercial farming.

Key players operating in the microirrigation systems market include Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., The Toro Company, Netafim, and Nelson Irrigation supported by strong brand equity and regional distribution.

Emerging companies such as Rain Drip and Metro Irrigation are gaining traction in the drip and sprinkler irrigation segments.

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The microirrigation systems market is expanding due to ongoing improvements in irrigation hardware, software, and services. Modern microirrigation systems now often include automation and smart control technologies. This allows for precise scheduling, real-time flow regulation, and consistent water distribution. These features enable farmers to optimize when and how much they irrigate, significantly reducing water waste, energy use, and reliance on labor while boosting efficiency. At the same time, advances in sensor technology, remote monitoring, and data analysis are changing irrigation from a reactive task into a proactive, data-driven process. Monitoring soil moisture, weather conditions, evaporation rates, and crop-specific water needs in real time enables growers to adjust irrigation strategies based on current field conditions. This can improve crop health, ensure more consistent yields, and increase resilience to climate change and water shortages.

Furthermore, combining fertigation systems with digital irrigation platforms enables precise nutrient delivery with water. This improves the effectiveness of fertilizers and reduces runoff, benefiting the environment. Cloud-based platforms, mobile apps, and IoT connections make these systems easier to use by providing valuable insights, alerts, and performance tracking. Together, these innovations are enhancing returns for farmers and speeding up the adoption of microirrigation systems, particularly in high-value crops, greenhouses, and areas facing water scarcity. This trend supports long-term market growth.

By type, the sprinkler irrigation segment is projected to be fastest growing segment.

The micro sprinkler segment is expected to be the fastest-growing within the microirrigation systems market during the forecast period, driven by its ability to balance precision, coverage, and operational efficiency. Micro sprinklers deliver uniform water distribution across fields, orchards, and gardens, and can be strategically positioned to irrigate specific zones or individual plants. This targeted coverage ensures that each plant receives adequate moisture, reducing both under- and over-irrigation and supporting healthier plant growth.

Compared with conventional sprinkler systems, micro sprinklers operate at lower pressures and flow rates, which significantly reduces energy consumption for pumping and lowers overall operating costs. They are particularly well-suited for orchards, vineyards, nurseries, and plantation crops, where wider root zones and canopy coverage are required. In addition, micro sprinklers perform well on uneven terrain and in soils with lower infiltration rates, offering greater flexibility across varied agronomic conditions. These advantages, combined with rising emphasis on water efficiency and energy savings, are accelerating the adoption of micro sprinkler systems and positioning the segment for strong growth over the forecast period.

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By end user, industrial user is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the review period.

The industrial user segment is expected to be the fastest-growing part of the microirrigation systems market during this review period. This growth is driven by a growing focus on environmental sustainability, operational efficiency, and regulatory requirements. Industrial users, which include commercial agribusinesses, plantations, food processors with their own farms, and large institutional growers, are increasingly adopting microirrigation technologies to practice eco-friendly water management. These systems help reduce water waste, reduce fertilizer and pesticide runoff, and improve resource use. This makes them an attractive option for organizations looking to lower their environmental impact while keeping up productivity.

Technological progress is also boosting adoption among industrial users. Modern microirrigation systems can be monitored and controlled remotely through IoT-enabled platforms, mobile apps, and computer dashboards. This allows for real-time changes to irrigation schedules, flow rates, and fertigation settings. Remote access is especially useful for businesses managing large or spread-out operations. It adds convenience, improves decision-making, and lowers the need for on-site labor. As sustainability goals, cost-cutting, and digital transformation become vital to industrial operations, demand for new microirrigation solutions is likely to accelerate further.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region during the study period.

The Asia Pacific region is increasingly affected by irregular rainfall patterns, prolonged droughts, and frequent heat waves, all of which are intensifying pressure on agricultural water management. Under these volatile climatic conditions, microirrigation systems play a critical role in delivering regulated and efficient water distribution, helping farms maintain productivity despite reduced or unpredictable water availability. By supplying water directly to the root zone in controlled quantities, microirrigation reduces water stress on crops and enhances their resilience to extreme weather events.

Microirrigation systems also allow farmers to fine-tune irrigation schedules and application volumes based on specific crop requirements, soil conditions, and growth stages. This level of precision enables crops to better endure and adapt to changing climatic conditions, improving survival rates and yield stability. In addition, irrigation water in some regions may contain high levels of salt, heavy metals, or other contaminants, which can negatively affect soil health and crop productivity. To address this, microirrigation systems can be equipped with filtration and purification units that remove impurities before water reaches the plants. As a result, crops receive cleaner water, leading to improved plant health, higher yields, and reduced long-term damage to soil and crop systems caused by poor water quality.

Top Companies in the Microirrigation Systems Market

Eminent players operating in the microirrigation systems market are Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (India), The Toro Company (US), Netafim (Israel), Nelson Irrigation (US), Rain Bird Corporation (US), Finolex Plasson (India), Mahindra EPC Irrigation Limited (India), T-L Irrigation (US), Hunter Industries (US), Rivulis (Israel), Chinadrip irrigation Equipment co., Ltd. (China), Elgo Irrigation Ltd. (Israel), Antelco (Australia), Microjet (South Africa), and Irritec S.p.A (Italy), among others.

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Browse Adjacent Reports @ Agriculture Industry Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Asia Pacific Microirrigation Systems Market by Type (Drip & Microsprinklers), Crop Type (Orchard Crops & Vineyards, Field Crops, Plantation Crops), & End User (Farmers, Industrial Users) - Forecast to 2030

Europe Microirrigation System Market by Type (Drip & Microsprinklers), Crop Type (Orchard Crops & Vineyards, Field Crops, Plantation Crops), End User (Farmers, Industrial Users, Other End Users), and Country – Forecast to 2030

North America Microirrigation Systems Market by Type (Drip & Micro-sprinkler), Crop Type (Orchard Crops & Vineyards, Field Crops, Plantation Crops), & End User (Farmers, Industrial Users) – Forecast to 2030

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