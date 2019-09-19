Microgrid Market Revenue to Grow at 19% CAGR to 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

The U.S. microgrid market size is expected to reach a size of 2 gigawatts by 2024. The country is striving to reduce the dependence on existing electric networks, most of which need refurbishment and encouraging deployment of sustainable energy sources – factors that will add impetus to the growth of the industry share in the coming years.

Lithium-ion in 2016, accounted for over 50% of the global microgrid market share. High volumetric and gravimetric densities along with improved life cycle will drive the product demand. Declining product prices and mass production by leading industry players will complement the business outlook.

Combined Heat & Power (CHP) microgrid industry is predicted to grow over 19% by 2024. Low operating cost, declining gas prices and higher efficiency are some of the key parameters that will boost the product penetration.

DC microgrid market is predicted to reach over 2 GW by 2024. Integration of several distributed generation technologies including solar PV systems with direct DC grids will positively impact the industry growth. Cost effectiveness, reliability and high efficiency are some of the key features which will encourage the product adoption.

Eminent industry players in microgrid market includes Eaton Corporation, Siemens Ag, GE Alstom, Schneider Electric, ABB, Caterpillar Inc, Homer Energy LLC, Power Analytics Corporation, EnSync Inc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, Viridity Energy Inc, Exelon Corporation and Advanced Microgrid Storage.

Growing R&D investments along with strategic partnership and alliance has been a key strategic inference by leading industry players. Decreasing capital cost along with economies of scale in long run has further established strategic platform for expansion.

