Microfluidic Immunoassay Market to be Worth $1.59 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Microfluidic immunoassay or lab-on-a-chip consists of miniaturization of conventional laboratory operations, including reagent loading, reaction, separation, and detection on the microchip. Traditional immunoassays depend on large and costly equipment and skilled professionals, with low sensitivity, complex operation, long assay time, and expensive reagents. Furthermore, with the increasing demand for real-time detection in clinical diagnostics, the need for highly sensitive, portable, enhanced accuracy, rapid immunoassay methods are also increasing.

The growth of this market is driven by the increasing use of microfluidic immunoassays in drug discovery & development and biomarker detection, the advantages of lab-on-chip immunoassays over conventional immunoassays, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies' increasing focus on research & development, and the miniaturization of biological and chemical assays. However, bubble formation and dead volume in microfluidics devices restrain the growth of this market.

Moreover, the increasing demand for point-of-care diagnostics and recent advancements in microfluidic immunoassay technology are expected to generate market growth opportunities. However, the selection of suitable substrate materials for designing microfluidic chips and product design and cost-related limitations in developing countries are major challenges for market stakeholders.

Increasing Benefits of Microfluidic Immunoassay Over Conventional Immunoassay is Driving the Market Growth

The conventional immunoassay technologies used for diagnostic applications have many limitations. These immunoassays are required to be conducted on sophisticated instruments by trained professionals in hospital or commercial diagnostic laboratories. These instruments are costly and need higher capital investments. Further, the time from collecting patient samples to obtaining test results requires several days. This time lag might cause catastrophic consequences for patients. Further, current point of care devices available in the market offer qualitative or semi quantitative results or do not provide precise results.

The introduction of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and micro total analysis systems (μTAS) into clinical applications have revolutionized the process of disease diagnosis. The microfluidic devices (LOC) based on these technologies are changing the dynamics of clinical diagnosis. Diagnostic tests that are usually performed in a laboratory are now miniaturized on a single chip. It has led to enhanced efficiency by reducing turnaround time and mobility. Further, microfluidic detection does not need sample preparation. These devices are easily automated to perform routine assays on standardized chips with little human intervention. Compared to the conventional benchtop systems (that use milliliters of sample volume), microfluidic systems only use microliters of samples to perform the test. This not only reduces the costs of the reagents involved, but also makes it possible to carry out the diagnosis efficiently when only limited sample volume is available. Most of all, this technology provides precise quantitative results which was lacking with many conventional immunoassays. Owing to such benefits offered by LOC over conventional methods, they are likely to witness growing adoption in coming years.

The key players operating in the global microfluidic immunoassay market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Revvity, Inc. (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Nanomix Corporation (U.S.), Micropoint Biotechnologies Co., Ltd. (China), Biosurfit SA (Portugal), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherland), NanoEnTek Inc. (South Korea), and QuidelOrtho Corporation (U.S.).

The global microfluidic immunoassay market is segmented by product, technology, application, and end user. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at global and regional levels.

Based on product, the global microfluidic immunoassay market is segmented into consumables and systems. In 2024, the consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of 69.6% of the microfluidic immunoassay market. Assay kits are pre-packaged sets of materials and reagents used for performing tests. These user-friendly diagnostic kits require minimal training, making them ideal for use in settings with limited access to trained laboratory personnel, particularly in rural or remote areas. The kits are also lightweight and compact, allowing easy transport and use in various settings, including clinics, hospitals, and field locations. The repeated use of consumables in microfluidic immunoassay and new product developments drive market growth.

Based on technology, the global microfluidic immunoassay market is segmented into electrochemical detection and optical detection. The electrochemical detection segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The highest CAGR of the segment is attributed to the increasing use of electrochemical sensors in microfluidic immunoassay for biomolecule detection. Additionally, electrochemical biosensors used in microfluidic immunoassay have many advantages, including the ability to load multiple reagents at once to obtain more data, contributing to the highest CAGR of the segment.

Based on application, the global microfluidic immunoassay market is segmented into cardiology, infectious diseases, oncology, and other applications. In 2024, the cardiology segment is expected to account for the largest share of 53.5% of the microfluidic immunoassay market. The cardiology segment is further divided into single biomarker detection and multiplexed biomarker detection. The increasing use of microfluidic immunoassay for the detection of troponin (cTnI), Natriuretic Peptides (NPS), Creatine Kinase (CK-MB), D-Dimer, and Myoglobin to detect acute myocardial infarction (AMI) is contributing to the largest share of the segment. The key players are also introducing microfluidic cartridges for the detection of troponin, further supporting the market share. For instance, in December 2022, QuidelOrtho Corporation (U.S.) received a Health Canada Grants License for Quidel TriageTrue High-Sensitivity Troponin I Test. This test is used for the diagnosis of myocardial infarction.

Based on end user, the global microfluidic immunoassay market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, and other end users. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. The highest CAGR of the segment is attributed to pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies allocating significant resources to their research activities. Microfluidic immunoassay has become increasingly important in maintaining precision and accuracy in drug research and development and reducing the time required for research purposes. Numerous drug discovery processes can benefit from the use of microfluidic immunoassays, including drug screening, compound synthesis, delivery, and carrier manufacturing.

Geographically, in 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of 40.3% of the microfluidic immunoassay market. The North America microfluidic immunoassay market is estimated to be worth USD 387 million in 2024. The region's largest share is attributed to the high R&D expenditure, high prevalence of chronic diseases, growth in the pharmaceuticals industry, and large number of diagnostic and pathology laboratories for early diagnosis. The increasing healthcare expenditure has immensely impacted the development of laboratory diagnoses in the region. North America's per capita health expenditure reached USD 11,119.1 in 2021, increasing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2017–2021 (source: The World Bank Group).

However, the Asia-Pacific microfluidic immunoassay market is slated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the microfluidic immunoassay market in Asia-Pacific is attributed to the rising research funding in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry, the rising number of research laboratories, the advancing research framework, and the growing number of diagnostic laboratories in countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and others.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments of leading market participants in the industry over the years (2021-2024). In the last couple of years, the global microfluidic immunoassay market witnessed several strategic developments.

Scope of the Report:

Microfluidic Immunoassay Market Assessment, by Product

Consumables Cartridges Polymer Glass Silicon Reagents

Systems

Microfluidic Immunoassay Market Assessment, by Technology

Electrochemical Detection

Optical Detection

Microfluidic Immunoassay Market Assessment, by Application

Cardiology Single Biomarker Detection Multiplex Biomarker Detection

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Other Applications

Note: Other applications consist of pregnancy, diabetes, thyroid, kidney diseases, and drug of abuse testing

Microfluidic Immunoassay Market Assessment, by End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospital

Other End Users

Note: Other end users include home healthcare, self-testing, academic institutes & research centers, and forensic labs

Microfluidic Immunoassay Market Assessment, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

(APAC) Latin America

Middle East & Africa

