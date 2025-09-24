Microelectronics UK demonstration of new Avocado OS Linux distro shows how to smooth path from prototype to production

The open-source Avocado OS, an embedded Linux distribution from Peridio, provides a scalable and updateable platform which also offers the ease of use of a commercial desktop Linux distro

Demo at Microelectronics UK shows an identical Avocado OS-based application compiled to both Qualcomm and Nvidia chipsets

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peridio, the platform for building and maintaining advanced embedded products, today unveiled a demonstration of its free, open-source Avocado OS's ability to accelerate the development path for Linux® platform-based edge AI products from prototype to volume production.

Its demonstration, on view at its stand S7 at the Microelectronics UK exhibition (Excel London, 24-25 September 2025), shows an edge AI application built on the Avocado OS, an embedded Linux distribution, and running on a Qualcomm Dragonwing™ QCM6490 chipset. The demonstration shows exactly the same application compiled to the Avocado OS running on an Nvidia Jetson Orin™ AI processor module.

These implementations exemplify the features of a production design which can be scaled up for volume manufacturing, and which can be readily updated once installed in the field. The Avocado OS is also ready for use in production-grade hardware such as the Advantech ICAM-540, an AI camera based on the Nvidia Jetson Orin module.

By showing its two implementations side-by-side, Peridio is demonstrating to embedded developers that the Avocado OS makes it easier than ever before to migrate Linux platform-based applications from one hardware target to another. Visitors to stand S7 can also learn from Peridio experts the features which make the Avocado OS both easy to work with in the prototyping phase, but also security-hardened and scalable for volume production processes.

Justin Schneck, co-founder and chief product officer of Peridio, said: 'Embedded developers have always been caught in a dilemma - either choose a packaged Linux distro which you can get to work with in a heartbeat, but which is difficult to scale and secure in volume production, or build your own security-hardened, scalable distro, and grapple with the full-spectrum difficulty of working with the Yocto Project. Now the Avocado OS platform resolves the dilemma - and the demo at Microelectronics UK allows developers to look under the hood.'

A new Linux distro for the age of AI at the edge

Peridio launched the Avocado OS in April 2025 to meet the growing need for a Linux distro which could enable developers to manage the dramatically compressed development and release timescales imposed by edge AI applications. The data scientists who continually augment and refine training data sets expect embedded system developers to be able to release new models on demand in production designs which incorporate protection against the latest cybersecurity threats.

The Avocado OS is a new kind of Linux distro which enables both rapid prototyping and robust, secure and deterministic operation in production units.

Key features of the Avocado OS which enable it to provide a solution to the embedded developer's dilemma include:

Immutable and deterministic runtimes

Fault tolerance

Modular update mechanisms

Simplified secure boot implementation

Full disk encryption

Boot modes for manufacturing, recovery, and testing

Live NFS-mounted extensions which allow code changes to be reflected instantly on target hardware without lengthy rebuilds or flashing cycles

Built on a composable architecture, unlike traditional monolithic systems, Avocado OS organizes functionality into distinct layers. The core OS layer provides an immutable, secure foundation, while extension layers enable the addition of functional modules without compromising system integrity.

Avocado OS is available as an open-source project created in collaboration with the Linux Foundation. Peridio, an active member of the Linux Foundation and the Yocto Project , views Avocado OS as an investment in the community. The company maintains active participation in technical working groups and contributes meaningful code to core projects, ensuring that Avocado OS remains aligned with industry standards.

Embedded developers who want to find out more about Avocado OS and the Peridio platform for embedded Linux development should visit the Peridio website at www.peridio.com .

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2779616/Peridio.jpg