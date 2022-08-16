Microdisplay Market size worth $ 3032 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 13.5% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The growing adoption of smartwatches and fitness trackers among youth consumers for numerous applications, like health monitoring, lifestyle support, entertainment, and fitness monitoring, is predicted to fuel the demand for Microdisplays Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J,, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Microdisplay Market" By Product (NTE Display Devices, Projection Devices), By Application (Automotive, Military, Defense, and Aerospace), By Technology (OLED, LCoS), By Resolution (1920×1080 and >1920×1080, 1024×768 and 1280×1024), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Microdisplay Market size was valued at USD 1089 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3032 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Microdisplay Market Overview

The medical trade is boosting the market due to the rising installation of diagnostic instrumentation, like CT scanners, electrocardiogram machines, and medical imaging machines. Organic LED (OLED) microdisplays are predominately employed in monochrome night-vision systems for military applications, like situational awareness, thermal imaging, and coaching of troopers. Moreover, gaming (VR) headsets compatible with smartphones, and several other alternative devices are being adopted by children for increased play expertise. Smartphone makers like Samsung and HTC conjointly supply VR headsets for the acquisition of the newest smartphones, this trend is driving the world market.

Moreover, the growing adoption of smartwatches and fitness trackers among youth customers for varied applications, like health observance, way support, diversion, and fitness observance, is foretold to fuel the demand for microdisplays throughout the forecast period. The emergence of microdisplay-based holographic displays has absolutely anticipated dynamical the expansion of the world Microdisplay Market throughout the forecast period. There are challenges that will hinder the market growth. The factors like the event of power-efficient microdisplays with high resolution and brightness are limiting the market growth.

Key Developments

March 2020 Sony made its ECX335S microdisplays available in the market through its global partner for vision technologies, namely, Framos.

Key Players

The major players in the market are eMagin Corporation, Universal Display Corporation, AU Optronics Corp, KopIn Corporation Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Himax Technology Inc., LG Display Co. Ltd, Microvision Inc., Sony Corporation, Syndiant Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Microdisplay Market On the basis of Product, Technology, Application, Resolution, and Geography.

Microdisplay Market, By Product

NTE Display Devices



Projection Devices



Others

Microdisplay Market, By Application

Consumer



Industrial & Enterprise



Automotive



Military, Defense, and Aerospace



Sports & Entertainment



Retail & Hospitality



Medical



Education



Others

Microdisplay Market, By Technology

LCD



LCoS



OLED



DLP

Microdisplay Market, By Resolution

1920×1080 and >1920×1080



1024×768 and 1280×1024



800×600, 800×480, and 854×480



<640×480 and 640×380



<640×480 and 640×380

Microdisplay Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research