Microcarriers Market Worth $3.3 Billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Microcarriers Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.0 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $3.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Growing adoption of microcarriers for cell-based vaccine production, and growing preference for single-use technologies are promoting the growth of microcarriers market. However, limitations in high-density cell culture production might limit the growth of microcarriers market.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=139831731

Browse in-depth TOC on "Microcarriers Market"

499 - Tables

52 - Figures

433 - Pages

Microcarriers Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $2.0 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $3.3 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Rising demand for 3D Cell culture Key Market Drivers Growing adoption of microcarriers for cell-based vaccine production

The consumables segment accounted for the largest market share by product in the microcarriers market in 2022.

By product, the microcarriers market has been further categorized as consumables (media, reagents, microcarrier beads, and other consumables), equipment (bioreactors, culture vessels, filtration & separation equipment, cell counters, and other equipment). Consumables accounted for the major market share of microcarriers market in 2022. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the shift towards single-use technologies in cell culture and repetitive purchase of consumables in microcarrier cell cultures. Additionally, the growing R&D activities in the biotechnology sector are promoting the growth of the microcarriers market.

The biopharmaceutical production segment is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on application, the microcarriers market has been segregated into biopharmaceutical production, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, and other applications. The biopharmaceutical production segment holds a major market share and is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2023-2028. The significant portion of biopharmaceutical production dominance stems from the substantial commercial growth of leading pharmaceutical firms, rising regulatory endorsements for cell culture-oriented vaccines, and heightened requests for monoclonal antibodies.

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the end user segment in the microcarriers market in 2022.

Based on end user, the microcarriers market has been segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations & contract manufacturing organizations, academic and research institutes, and cell banks. In 2022, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the microcarriers market. The large share can be attributed to rising awareness about the benefits of cell-based vaccines, growing regulatory approvals for cell-based vaccines, and a focus on commercial expansion of cell-based vaccines.

The North America region accounted for the largest share of the microcarriers market in 2022.

The microcarriers market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The technological advancements in the healthcare sector and growing demand for cell therapies in the North America region are the major driving factors for the growth of the microcarriers market. Additionally, increasing investments and fundings in pharmaceutical and biotechnology field is promoting the growth of microcarriers market in North America region.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=139831731

Microcarriers Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing adoption of microcarriers for cell-based vaccine production

Restraints:

High cost of cell biology research

Opportunities:

Rising demand for 3D Cell culture

Challenge:

High costs associated with serum-free media

Key Market Players of Microcarriers Industry:

Key players in the microcarriers market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Danaher Corporation, (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), BD (US), Eppendorf SE (Germany), Lonza (Switzerland), Getinge AB (Sweden), ChemoMetec (Denmark), Esco Lifesciences Group Ltd (Singapore), Entegris (US), bi-biotech GmbH (Germany), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), Stobbe Group (Denmark), Distek, Inc. (US), Bionet (Spain), &G Technologies, Inc. (US), Tantti (Taiwan), Kühner AG (Switzerland), PBS Biotech, Inc. (US), REPROCELL Inc. (Japan), Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US), and Smart MCs PTY LTD (Australia).

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Respondent: Supply Side- 60% and Demand Side 40%

By Designation: Managers - 45%, CXO & Directors - 30%, and Executives - 25%

By Region: North America -40%, Europe -25%, Asia-Pacific -20%, Latin America -10% and Middle East & Africa - 5%

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=139831731

Microcarriers Industry Recent Developments:

In September 2023 , Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) launched Gibco CTS Detachable Dynabeads, a groundbreaking platform with an innovative active release mechanism designed for clinical and commercial cell therapy manufacturing.

, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) launched Gibco CTS Detachable Dynabeads, a groundbreaking platform with an innovative active release mechanism designed for clinical and commercial cell therapy manufacturing. In January 2021 , Sartorius AG ( Germany ) collaborated with RoosterBio Inc. (US), to advance cell and gene therapy manufacturing, aiming to scale up human mesenchymal stem/stromal cell (hMSC) manufacturing for regenerative medicine and accelerate the development and commercialization of cell-based regenerative cures. This collaboration will leverage the best-in-class solutions of both companies to significantly reduce process development efforts, industrialize the supply chain, and simplify multiple steps in therapeutic development.

Microcarriers Market Size - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall microcarriers market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (growing adoption of microcarriers for cell-based vaccine production, technological advancements to support microcarrier-based cell production), restraints (High cost of cell biology research), opportunities (rising demand for 3D cell culture), and challenges (high costs associated with serum-free media) influencing the growth of the market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched products of the microcarriers market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the microcarriers market

Competitive Assessment: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Sartorius AG ( Germany ), Danaher Corporation, (US), Merck KGaA ( Germany ), Corning Incorporated (US), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation ( Japan ), BD (US), Eppendorf SE ( Germany ), Lonza ( Switzerland ), Getinge AB ( Sweden ), ChemoMetec ( Denmark ), among others

Related Reports:

Cell Culture Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Single Use Bioreactors Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

3D Cell Culture Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Cell Isolation Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Primary Cells Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/microcarrier-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/microcarrier.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg