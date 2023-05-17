Microbiome Sequencing Services Market worth $555 million | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The microbiome sequencing services industry is poised for significant growth in the near future. The microbiome, comprising the diverse community of microorganisms living in and on the human body, has been increasingly recognized for its impact on human health and disease. As research in this field expands, there is a growing demand for microbiome sequencing services to analyze and understand the composition, function, and interactions of these microbial communities. Advances in next-generation sequencing technologies have enabled more comprehensive and cost-effective analysis of the microbiome, leading to increased adoption of microbiome sequencing services by academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare providers. The industry is witnessing a surge in collaborations and partnerships between sequencing service providers and research organizations to facilitate large-scale microbiome studies. Additionally, the integration of bioinformatics tools and artificial intelligence algorithms is enhancing data analysis and interpretation, enabling researchers to uncover novel insights into the role of the microbiome in various diseases. Overall, the microbiome sequencing services industry is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing our understanding of the human microbiome and its implications for personalized medicine, disease diagnosis, and therapeutic development in the near future.

Microbiome Sequencing Services Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $284 million in 2022 and is poised to reach $555 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2022 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Key driving factors of the microbiome sequencing services market growth include, expanding applications for metagenomic sequencing, high focus on development of human microbiome therapeutics, and high costs associated with sophisticated sequencing instruments. In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the demand for metagenomic sequencing in the field of microbiome research owing it its wide array of applications, such as disease diagnosis, drug discovery, and precision medicine. This is expected to boost the market growth.

Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $284 million Estimated Value by 2028 $555 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Service, Type, Technology, End User, And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and MEA Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Expanding applications of microbiome sequencing in therapeutics development Key Market Drivers High cost of advanced infrastructure for sequencing

The sequencing and library preparation services segment accounted for the largest share of the microbiome sequencing services market in 2022

Based on service, the microbiome sequencing services market is segmented into sample preparation services, sequencing and library preparation services, and data analysis services. Sequencing and library preparation services are expected to dominate market through the forecast period. This segment includes sequencing and library preparation services for samples subjected to microbiome sequencing. This is a crucial step in microbiome analysis, wherein either reference sequences are created for samples or sequencing outputs are compared against the existing sequences.

The shotgun sequencing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028

Based on type, the global microbiome sequencing services market is segmented into amplicon sequencing, whole-genome sequencing, shotgun sequencing, and other types. Advancements in data analysis solutions is expected to drive the adoption of shotgun sequencing, rendering this segment with a highest growth rate. Shotgun sequencing is a relatively new approach used to analyze many organisms present in a given complex sample and comprehensively sequence all genes.

The academic and research institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the global microbiome sequencing services market in 2022

Based on end user, the global microbiome sequencing services market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and other end users. Expanding applications of microbiome research is expected to drive the growth of academic and research institutes end user segment. This segment is inclusive of the application of microbiome sequencing services in environmental and ecological research, veterinary research, and other research activities conducted by academic and research institutes.

North America dominates the global microbiome sequencing services market throughout the forecast period

The microbiome sequencing services market is segmented into five major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share in the microbiome sequencing services market, which is attributed to the established research infrastructure, technological advancements, and demand for precision medicine. There has been a growing recognition of the role of the microbiome in various conditions, including gastrointestinal disorders, metabolic diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and immune-related disorders. This increased awareness has led to a rising demand for microbiome sequencing services to better understand the complex interactions between the human microbiome and host health, as well as to develop targeted interventions and therapies in turn contributing to the regional revenue growth.

Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increased Focus on Human Microbiome Therapy Human Microbiome as New Validated Target for Drug Development Human Microbiome for Early Disease Detection and Diagnosis

Restraints:

Lack of Expertise and Detailed Research Barriers in Proving the Causal Link Between Dysbiosis and Disease

Opportunities:

Investigational New Drug (IND) Requirements for Fecal Microbiota Increasing Collaborations Create Growth Opportunities

Challenges:

Government Regulations

Burning Issues

Abundant Opportunities in the Human Microbiome Field and Tremendous Research Investments Development of Human Microbiome Therapeutic Products

Key Market Players:

The microbiome sequencing services market is fragmented in nature with a large pool of local service providers/emerging players operating in this market. Some of the prominent market players include Charles River Laboratories (US), Eurofins Scientific (France), BGI (China), CosmosID (US), Microba (Australia), QIAGEN (Germany), Microbiome Insights (Canada), BaseClear (Netherlands), CD Genomics (US), Zymo Research (US), OraSure Technologies (US), MR DNA (US), Eremid Genomic Services (US), Clinical-Microbiomics A/S (Denmark), Novogene Co., Ltd. (China), EzBiome (US), Boster Biological Technology (US), Zifo (India), omics2view.consulting GbR (Germany), and Macrogen, Inc. (South Korea).

Recent Developments:

In March 2023 , Microba launched a new human gut microbiome testing service for comprehensive gastrointestinal testing solutions. The solutions are accessible to healthcare professionals in Australia through a different brand name, Co-Biome.

, Microba launched a new human gut microbiome testing service for comprehensive gastrointestinal testing solutions. The solutions are accessible to healthcare professionals in through a different brand name, Co-Biome. In February 2023 , Locus Biosciences announced a long-term partnership with CosmosID to gain the support of the latter for clinical trial studies. CosmosID's support for microbiome analysis is expected to assist Locus Biosciences in strengthening its precision therapeutics platform.

, Locus Biosciences announced a long-term partnership with CosmosID to gain the support of the latter for clinical trial studies. CosmosID's support for microbiome analysis is expected to assist Locus Biosciences in strengthening its precision therapeutics platform. In March 2022 , Diversigen announced the launch of a new service, metatranscriptomic sequencing and analysis of the gut microbiome. This service will assist research professionals in understanding gene expression while gaining insights into both function and mechanism of microbiomes in samples.

Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Advantages:

Comprehensive Analysis: Microbiome sequencing services offer comprehensive analysis of the microbial communities present in various sample types, providing detailed insights into their composition, diversity, and function. This allows researchers to understand the role of the microbiome in health and disease.

High-throughput and Cost-effective: Next-generation sequencing technologies have significantly increased the throughput of microbiome sequencing, allowing for the analysis of large sample sizes in a shorter time frame. This scalability, coupled with cost-effective sequencing platforms, enables researchers to generate extensive microbiome data at a reasonable cost.

Customized Solutions: Microbiome sequencing service providers offer tailored solutions to meet the specific needs of researchers. They provide a range of sequencing platforms, library preparation protocols, and bioinformatics analysis tools, allowing researchers to design experiments and obtain insights that align with their research objectives.

Expertise and Infrastructure: Microbiome sequencing service providers possess specialized expertise and infrastructure dedicated to handling and processing microbiome samples. They have streamlined protocols and quality control measures in place to ensure accurate and reproducible results.

Data Interpretation and Analysis: Microbiome sequencing services often include comprehensive bioinformatics analysis, utilizing advanced algorithms and databases to interpret and extract meaningful information from the generated data. This allows researchers to gain valuable insights into the microbiome composition, functional potential, and interactions with the host.

Collaboration Opportunities: Microbiome sequencing services foster collaborations between researchers, clinicians, and industry stakeholders. By outsourcing the sequencing and analysis tasks to specialized service providers, researchers can focus on their core expertise while leveraging the expertise and resources of the service providers.

Translational Applications: The insights gained from microbiome sequencing services have broad translational applications in various fields, including personalized medicine, drug discovery and development, agriculture, and environmental studies. By understanding the role of the microbiome in different contexts, researchers can develop targeted interventions and therapies for various diseases and conditions.

Overall, microbiome sequencing services provide researchers with a valuable tool to explore the complex microbial communities and their interactions with the host, offering a wide range of advantages for advancing our understanding of the microbiome and its impact on human health.

