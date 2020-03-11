Microalgae-Based Products Market to Reach a Valuation of ~US$ 2.7 Bn by 2027; Tapping Colossal Prospect of Microalgae-based Products for Food and Feed Sectors to Spur Sales, Finds TMR

- Utilization of versatility of microalgae-based products in making pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and personal care, food and animal feed products defines growth

- Harnessing microalgae-based products for sustainable source of biofuel fuels investments by stakeholders in Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America

ALBANY, New York, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Current Prospects

Microalgae-based products have risen to commercial relevance in food and feed industries owing to their potential in producing bioactive compounds, such as carotenoids and proteins. Over the years, continuous advances in microalgae cultivation and processing technologies have been opening new avenues for producers to meet range of needs of nutraceuticals and dietary supplements industry. In 2018, the microalgae-based products market stood at ~US$ 1.7 bn.

Future Outlook

A study by TMR projects the microalgae-based products to garner a CAGR of ~5% during 2019–2027. Relentless focus of energy companies to portray microalgae-based products as environmentally-sustainable source in the making of next-generation biofuels will drive revenues in forthcoming years. Further, bio-products derived from microalgae will define the contours of the market during the assessment period.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=54039

Growing popularity of microalgae-based products as a super food, particularly in manufacturing nutraceuticals and dietary supplements for humans and animal consumption drives sales. The analyst at TMR add: stakeholders eyeing new revenue streams will harness genetic modification of algae and maximize the prospects by meeting the needs of biofuel manufacturers.

Key Takeaways in Microalgae-based Products Market Study

F&B industry accounts for a major revenue share of the global microalgae-based products market; future holds massive segmental opportunities

Of all the key applications, utilization of microalgae-based products food and nutraceuticals and dietary supplements to define growth

Europe holds the major share in the global market; versatile use in several application attribute this.

holds the major share in the global market; versatile use in several application attribute this. Of the various product types, spirulina contributed the largest share; likely to retain its lead, mainly due to extensive demand in food and beverages sector

Geographically, the fastest growing market Asia Pacific to garner CAGR of ~6% during 2019 – 2027.

Explore 262 pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections. Gain business intelligence on Microalgae-based Products Market (Product: Spirulina, Chlorella, Astaxanthin, Beta Carotene, PUFA Fatty Acid, Lutein, and Others; Application: Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Fuel, Animal Feed, and Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/microalgae-based-products-market.html

Microalgae-based Products Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Though microalgae-based products are in early commercialization phase for numerous end-use industries, opportunities are rapidly multiplying from strides in research and development. A few of trends support the promising outlook:

Biofuels play crucial role in improving fuel security, per a report by World Bioenergy Association. Microalgae-based products hold massive potential in next-generation biofuels.

Search for cleaner forms of energy will see sizable investments in algae cultivation and processing world over

Food and nutraceutical sectors looking for sustainable sources of bioactive compounds are putting high stakes in the microalgae-based products market

Incorporation of microalgae is novel protein ingredient will bolster revenue generation

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/54039

Microalgae-based Products Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Europe has remained at the fore for past few years. The valuation is expected to climb by two-times by the end of the forecast period. Relentless pursuit in utilizing microalgae-based products in next-generation biofuels is behind the rapid pace of commercialization of the market in Europe.

Rising interest of industries in the production of microalgae-based products has been propelling growth in Asia Pacific (APAC). The regional market held nearly 25% of the market share, and is estimated to make notable growth. This is supported by the presence of significant number of producers of microalgae in the region. Furthermore, growth in the regional market is catalyzed on the back of renewable biological resources to meet demand for food and energy.

Key Challenges to Microalgae-based Products Market Stakeholders

Stringent regulations dampen the pace of commercialization of microalgae-based products.

Paucity of investment in resources has constrained the microalgae production to reach economy of scale.

Lack of awareness of the potential of these products in food and feed industry is also a key restraining factor.

Analyze microalgae-based products market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, ASEAN Countries, Japan, India, China, and Japan. Request a sample of the study.

Microalgae-based Products Market Competition Landscape

The presence of relatively large number of players ensure that significant shares of the global microalgae-based products market do not lie in few hands. Top players are leaning on consolidating their supply chains and expanding production facilities. Nutraceutical and feed manufacturers in Europe are engaging in acquiring companies in Asia Pacific and the U.S. to consolidate their positions further. However, a few players jointly held 60% share of the global market in 2018.

Some of the key players in the microalgae-based products market are AstaReal AB, Necton, Ocean Nutrition, BlueBioTech, and Euglena Co., Ltd.

The microalgae-based products market is segmented on the basis of:

Microalgae-based Products Market by Product

Spirulina

Chlorella

Astaxanthin

Beta Carotene

PUFA Fatty Acid

Lutein

Others (including Phycobiliproteins, Zeaxanthin, and Lycopene)

Microalgae-based Products Market by Application

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Fuel

Animal Feed

Others (including Fertilizers)

Microalgae-based Products Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Netherlands



Switzerland



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Israel



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals and Materials Industry,

Algae Market - TMR foresees the global algae market to expand at a 7.39% CAGR during the forecast tenure 2016-2024 to earn around US$1.1 bn by the end of 2024.

India CRNO Steel Lamination Market - Rise in manufacturing activities and increase in government efforts to protect the environment and lower the level of carbon emissions by introduction of electric vehicles are factors anticipated to augment the CRNO steel lamination market in India during the forecast period

N-MDEA Market - The N-MDEA market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period. The ascending demand from the oil & gas sector will play an imperative role in driving the growth of the N-MDEA market in the near future.

Metal Scavenging Agents Market - Among the type segments, silica-based was the prominent segment with more than 60% share of the global metal scavenging agents market in 2018. It is expected to maintain its dominance from 2019 and 2027.

Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market - High-quality slurries are generating incremental opportunities for manufacturers in the chemical mechanical planarization market. These slurries complement the production of complex front-end memory device integrations.

Gain access to Market Ngage, an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence that goes beyond the archaic research solutions to solve the complex strategy challenges that organizations face today. With over 15,000+ global and country-wise reports across 50,000+ application areas, Market Ngage is your tool for research on-the-go. From tracking new investment avenues to keeping a track of your competitor's moves, Market Ngage provides you with all the essential information to up your strategic game. Power your business with Market Ngage's actionable insights and remove the guesswork in making colossal decisions.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research