Micro Motor Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR due to Rise in Vehicle Production and Factory Automation by 2028: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global micro motor market is estimated to expand at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period i.e. from 2013 to 2028. The growth of overall market is associated with its rising use in lab automation devices. Micro motor (MM) is a micromachinery with diameter of 1 mm and used in OCT intravascular imaging.

Increasing demand for micro motors from several industries such as 3D printing, automotive, communication equipment, medical defense, home appliance, aircraft system, and industrial automation is projected to show positive impact on overall market growth in the forecast period i.e. from 2013 to 2028. Rise in vehicle production and factory automation is projected to fuel overall market growth. However, high investment and maintenance cost are expected to restrain overall micro motor market growth in future. NASA would assimilate the DC micro motor into their helicopter being designed by Maxon Motor for future Mars 2020 rover mission. Rise in robotic devices and high demand for brushless DC motors in electric vehicles are creating new opportunities in the market.

Changzhou Fulling Motor Co. Ltd., in April 2016, launched new brushless three-phase motors like 57BLSH60 and 57BLSH40. Further, these products will boost company's position in several sectors. In December 2017, DENSO CORPORATION collaborated with ASMO Co. Ltd. for enhancing and developing the eco-friendly micro motors. The prominent players of micro motor market are Zhengke, Risun Expanse Corp., Piezomotor, Kin Yat Holdings Ltd., Foshan Shunde Hengxing Micro-Motor Co., Ltd., Arun Microelectronics Ltd., Lunar Motors Pvt. Ltd., Shenzhen Zhaowei Machinery & Electronics Co. Ltd., Dr. Fritz Faulhaber Gmbh & Co., and Citizen Micro Co. Ltd. However, Dr. Fritz Faulhaber GmbH & Co broaden its abilities in Italy to advance a competitive edge.

Zhengke designed the DC word geared micro motor for use in windows, automatic door, medical devices, and the other appliances. Owing to its new self-locking torque application that allows shaft to rest rotation when power is switched off. Also, Zhengke launched new compact micro motor with low noise. It is durable, and can solve issues of finite space. The global Micro Motor market was valued at $XX million in 2017, and Radiant Insights analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Micro Motor from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Micro Motor market.

Leading players of Micro Motor including:

Mitsuba Corporation



Nidec Corporation



Johnson Electric Holdings Limited



Mabuchi Motors



ABB Ltd



Wellings Holdings Ltd



Asmo Co Ltd.



Constar



Maxon Motors AG



Buhler Motors GmbH

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Brushed



Brushless

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Automotive



Medical Equipment



Industrial Automation



Aircraft



Agricultural Equipment



Construction & Mining Equipment

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

