Micro Irrigation Systems Market Size to Reach $41.23 Billion by 2025 Owing to Rising Awareness Regarding Conservation of Water | Million Insights

FELTON, California, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global micro irrigation systems market is anticipated to reach USD 41.23 billion by the end 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights, Inc. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2016 to 2025. This growth is attributed to rising population and increasing consumption of food across the developing and developed regions. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding conservation of water is projected to promote the usage of micro irrigation systems for farming and other applications.

These systems are cost-effective and highly efficient. Therefore, majority of small and large scale farmers are adopting micro irrigation systems to increase their crop yield and improve their efficiency. In addition, rising need for sustainable agricultural techniques is influencing many farmers to opt for irrigation system which is projected to boost the product demand over the forecast period.

Furthermore, various governments are providing subsidies and financial assistance to small-scale farmers to promote the implementation of micro-irrigation which is anticipated to proliferate the market growth from 2016 to 2025.

The drip irrigation product segment held a significant market share in 2015 owing to its affordability and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, this type of irrigation is highly suitable for cultivating food crops which is further anticipated to drive the segment's growth. The segment of sprinklers is also projected to attain a notable growth rate over the forecast period owing to its capacity of displacing water to long distances which thereby enable water conservation.

Asia Pacific is projected to attain the fastest growth from 2016 to 2025 owing to agriculture being the most important pillar of majority of the economies in this region. In addition, governments in this region are encouraging small and large-scale farmers to implement irrigation systems to boost the crop yield and promote sustainable agricultural practices.

Leading players in the micro irrigation system market are focusing on R&D and strategic initiatives such as M&A, Partnerships, and collaboration with the providers of wireless solutions to develop GPS enabled irrigation products.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2015, the drip segment accounted for the revenue of USD 2,878.3 million .

. The plantation crops segment is projected to attain a significant growth from 2016 to 2025 due to high consumption of plantation crops such as coffee and tea across the globe.

In 2015, the agriculture application segment held the dominant market share as agriculture is considered to be the most important and crucial occupation across the globe.

North America acquired a notable market share which accounted to USD 2,397.9 million across the global market owing to presence of leading market players in this region that are focusing on developing cost-effective and vigorous micro irrigation systems.

acquired a notable market share which accounted to across the global market owing to presence of leading market players in this region that are focusing on developing cost-effective and vigorous micro irrigation systems. Asia Pacific is projected to ascend at the fastest CAGR of more than 17.0% over the forecast period.

is projected to ascend at the fastest CAGR of more than 17.0% over the forecast period. Leading players in this industry are Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Netafim Limited, Lindsay Corporation, Rain Bird Corporation, The Toro Company, T-L Irrigation Co., Valmont Industries, Inc., and Rivulis Irrigation.

Million Insights has segmented the global micro irrigation systems market report based on product, crop, application, and region

Micro Irrigation Systems Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Sprinkler



Tubing





Pumping unit





Fittings/Sprinkler head





Coupler



Drip



Tubing





Backflow Preventers





Valves





Filters





Pressure Regulators





Pressure Compensators



Central Pivot



Lateral Move

Micro Irrigation Systems Crop Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Plantation Crops



Orchard Crops



Field Crops



Forage & Grass



Others

Micro Irrigation Systems Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Agriculture



Landscape



Greenhouse



Nursery



Others

Micro Irrigation Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



UK





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

