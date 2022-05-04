Micro Inverter Market to Reach $13.5 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 19.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Technical advantages over conventional solar inverters, design flexibility, and capabilities such as producing optimum power from solar panels drive the growth of the global micro inverter market.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Micro Inverter Market By Type (Single phase, Three phase), Connection (Stand Alone, Grid Connected), End User (Residential, Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030". According to the report, the global micro inverter industry generated $2.4 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $13.5 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 19.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Technical advantages over conventional solar inverters, design flexibility, and capabilities such as producing optimum power from solar panels drive the growth of the global micro inverter market. However, high cost of installation and maintenance restrains the market growth. On the contrary, increase in the number of solar photovoltaic (PV) installations for different applications and rise in need for sustainable & clean energy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions present new opportunities in the coming years.

COVID-19 Scenario:

Production facilities in the electronics and semiconductors sector were stopped completely or partially due to lockdown implementation, lack of availability of workforce, and shortage of raw materials. This factor impacted the production volumes of micro inverters negatively.

The demand from end users such as residential and commercial reduced significantly due to stoppage of new installation, deployment, and maintenance activities during the lockdown. However, the demand grew steadily post-lockdown.

Market players reassessed their strategies to ensure continuity and adopted quick response strategies for stabilizing the supply chain to avail raw material and distribute products seamlessly.

The Single Phase segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on type, the single phase segment held the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global micro inverter market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to high penetration in the residential sector for its features such as simplicity in design and flexibility. However, the three phase segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 23.8% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in need for photovoltaic systems and installation at large load capacity industries or commercial buildings.

The Residential segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period

Based on end user, the residential segment contributed the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global micro inverter market, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in adoption of micro inverters in solar PV systems with surge in energy efficiency concerns and the launch of government initiatives. However, the commercial segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 27.1% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in adoption to reduce the cost per output watt and increase the profitability.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global micro inverter market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this region is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in adoption of micro inverters in solar energy plants with increase in crude oil prices along with Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) and feed-in-tariffs provided by governments. However, North America is estimated to grow steadily during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players

Involar

P and P Energy Technology Co Limited

Enphase Energy, Inc

ABB Group

SunPower Corporation

SMA Solar Technology AG

Delta Energy Systems GmbH

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

ReneSola

Siemens AG

