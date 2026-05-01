Micro Combined Heat and Power Market worth $5.77 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Micro Combined Heat and Power Market size is projected to grow from USD 3.69 billion in 2026 to USD 5.77 billion by 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during the forecast period.

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The demand for micro combined heat and power systems is increasing, owing to the evolution of energy systems toward localized power generation and integrated heating methods. Such systems are influenced by electrification trends in buildings, increased demand for efficient energy, and the need to increase the efficiency of supplied fuels. Micro systems are especially suitable for areas with heating and electrical loads, making it possible to use the systems on a constant basis. The systems have proven to be useful in distributed energy setups, whereby the system plays an integral role in reducing load from the energy grid.

Building energy systems are increasingly becoming popular in multi-residential complexes and various commercial buildings, including hotels and small office buildings. The development in technology regarding the development of more durable, compact, and efficient energy systems has been vital in ensuring their success in diverse applications. In addition, the systems are increasingly integrated into energy systems, such as hybrid energy systems. Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America are characterized by increasing building construction activities and the development of modernized energy systems.

Micro Combined Heat and Power Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022–2030

2022–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 3.38 billion

USD 3.38 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 5.77 billion

USD 5.77 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 9.3%

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By capacity, the 11–50 kW segment is expected to dominate the market from 2026 to 2031.

The 11–50 kW segment is projected to capture the largest share of the Micro Combined Heat and Power Market during the forecast period. The reason for its dominance includes its compatibility with complex buildings and varied commercial uses. It caters to multiple family housing complexes as well as different commercial structures, including hotels, offices, and retail stores, wherein there is a need for heat and electricity. This load requirement capacity makes it more flexible in application, which accounts for increased deployments.

This capacity segment has been gaining momentum through increased use in clusters of residential areas or small commercial establishments, whereby the use of a central energy generation facility is preferred to individual systems. Further, improvements in scalability, modularity, and load handling abilities have made the capacity range more attractive to potential users. Increased installations in urban complexes and interest in building energy systems add weight to the dominance of this segment.

By technology, the internal combustion engines segment is likely to grow during the forecast period.

The internal combustion engines segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace between 2026 and 2032, mainly owing to their proven technology, availability, and efficient performance in domestic and industrial settings. The segment witnesses strong penetration rates as they provide flexibility of operations, supports the usage of different fuels, including natural gas and LPG, and has comparatively lower initial costs than other technologies. The segment also benefits from a large installed base and a highly developed chain of suppliers and distributors, making the installation process more convenient. Moreover, developments in technology and emissions reduction measures are contributing to the demand for these engines.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region in the Micro Combined Heat and Power Market between 2026 and 2031.

Asia Pacific is estimated to emerge as the dominant market, owing to its substantial base of residences and commercial buildings and high levels of energy consumption. There are several end users showing constant demand for thermal and electric power in the region, especially in urban areas with residential complexes and commercial buildings. This includes countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, contributing substantially to the market growth. Moreover, the presence of leading manufacturers, manufacturing ecosystems, and applications in residential complexes and commercial buildings is adding to the dominance of the region. High density of population, rapid urbanization, and adoption of localized energy systems in buildings help the region dominate the Micro Combined Heat and Power Market.

Top Companies in Micro Combined Heat and Power Industry:

Some major players in the Micro Combined Heat and Power Market are Viessmann (UK), YANMAR HOLDINGS CO., LTD (Japan), Bosch Industriekessel GmbH (Germany), BDR Thermea Group (Netherlands), and AISIN CORPORATION (Japan). Major strategies adopted by these players include sales contracts, investments, product launches, and agreements.

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Bosch Industriekessel GmbH (Germany)

Bosch Industriekessel GmbH stands as a leading technology and service provider. The company operates under four key segments: Energy and Building Technology, Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, and Consumer Goods. It provides a range of automotive technology products in the Mobility Solutions segment, including powertrain solutions, chassis controls, electric drive systems, multimedia systems for automobiles, and connected mobility systems. The Industrial Technology segment offers products such as hydraulic systems, electric drive systems, gear technology, and linear motion technology with a focus on IoT interfaces. The Consumer Goods segment has a range of power tools, garden tools, appliances, and other household products. The Energy and Building Technology segment provides solutions for building security, energy efficiency, and automation for heating, air-conditioning, and energy management.

AISIN CORPORATION (Japan)

AISIN CORPORATION is a large Japanese multinational corporation that designs and builds various kinds of automotive components and other products for goods outside the automotive sector, such as sewing machines, life and amenity products, heat exchange systems, and welfare products. The company's micro combined heat and power systems sold under its cogeneration category can be used for home heating applications. It operates in Japan and has a significant global presence with over 200 production facilities in 21 countries and a workforce exceeding 115,000 employees worldwide. In North America, it conducts business in Michigan, the US.

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