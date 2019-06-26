Michter's Master Distiller Dan McKee Releases 10 Year Rye

This July release will mark the first release of whiskey by recently named Master Distiller Dan McKee. "In my years at Michter's, I've seen how incredibly focused our previous Master Distillers Pam Heilmann and Willie Pratt have been on waiting to release whiskey till it was just right," said McKee. "Working with our Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson, I will continue that tradition of only releasing whiskey that makes us extremely proud."

Michter's President Joseph J. Magliocco commented, "Before he moved up to the position of Master Distiller, Dan did a fantastic job in the role of Distiller at Michter's and was a key member of our tasting panel. Having worked with Dan for some time now, I know that our distillery is in great hands."

The 2019 release of this 10 Year Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Rye exemplifies the Michter's style of Kentucky rye. "Of course, the mashbills for our rye whiskeys include the distinctive rye grain by definition, but they also include a good amount of corn and malted barley resulting in a rich rye with layers of delicious flavor that complement the spice notes in the whiskey," said Andrea Wilson.

The suggested U.S. retail price per 750ml bottle of Michter's 10 Year Rye is $160.

Beyond its main distillery in the Shively section of Louisville, Michter's operations extend to two other sites in Kentucky. In Springfield, Michter's is farming estate grown grain on its 145-acre property, while in downtown Louisville, Michter's has its second distillery in the historic Fort Nelson building, which opened to the public in February of this year. Situated in a prime location on West Main Street opposite Louisville Slugger and on the same block as the Frazier Museum, Michter's Fort Nelson Distillery features the legendary pot still system from Michter's Pennsylvania. It also has educational tours with whiskey tastings and The Bar at Fort Nelson, which features classic cocktails curated by spirits and cocktail historian David Wondrich.

Michter's makes highly acclaimed, limited production whiskeys that are subject to allocation because demand has exceeded supply. Michter's is renowned for its single barrel rye, small batch bourbon, single barrel bourbon, and small batch American whiskey. For more information, please visit www.michters.com, and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

