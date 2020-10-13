Michter's Announces First Bottling of 25 Year Bourbon In Three Years

"The bourbon that has been selected for this release by Dan McKee and our Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson is truly extraordinary," commented Michter's President Joseph J. Magliocco. "A hallmark of our older whiskeys is that they have beautifully complex character while not being overly oaked," observed Wilson.

As Master Distiller at Michter's, McKee is the ultimate gatekeeper of the distillery's releases. He commented, "When I tasted these particular 25 year barrels, I was thrilled about the quality."

Michter's has a rich and long legacy of offering traditional American whiskeys of uncompromising quality. With each of its limited production offerings aged to peak maturity, Michter's highly acclaimed portfolio includes bourbon, rye, and American whiskey. Currently the Louisville based distiller is allocating all its whiskeys as demand has been exceeding supply.

The proof of this 2020 release is 116.2, and the suggested U.S. retail price for a 750ml bottle is $1,000. For more information, please visit www.michters.com , and follow us on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

