Michael Jenicek of Move Forward LLC Announces Future Plans to Expand Fleet

Through his company Move Forward LLC , Michael is helping people to move with confidence. The team at Move Forward LLC provides a white-glove level of service while maintaining honest, transparent rates. To this end, they do not broker or subcontract moves. Every job is handled entirely by their internal team from start to finish. As Michael explains, "We pride ourselves on tight timelines, clear communication, and structured logistics so customers are never left guessing."

A Commitment to Consistency and Transparency

One of the biggest challenges in the moving industry is building trust in a space where pricing can be inconsistent, and service quality varies widely. As someone who has worked within the industry for years, Michael has seen how some movers inflate estimates or adjust pricing based on the customer rather than the job. Early on, he decided that Move Forward LLC would operate differently, with transparent rates, clear communication, and consistent service.

In addition, Michael brings a strong philosophy of transparent pricing and long-term relationships. In an industry where estimates can fluctuate and pricing can vary by client, Move Forward LLC offers consistent, honest rates for local and long-distance moving in North Idaho.

Experience and Dedication

Much of the integrity and insight that separates Move Forward LLC from other moving companies is the result of Michael's nearly 20 years of practical experience in the moving, furniture delivery, and logistics sectors. Starting at 17, he learned the basics of residential moving, packing, loading, and customer service. Later, in his early 20s, he moved into furniture delivery for a major retail chain and quickly rose to become a General Manager. In that role, he developed logistics systems, managed delivery fleets, optimized scheduling, and prioritized customer satisfaction in every aspect. This extensive operational background influences his current approach to business.

Today, Michael, through Move Forward LLC, offers expertise in local moving within Coeur d'Alene and Spokane, long-distance interstate moves, professional furniture delivery partnerships, home staging relocations, comprehensive packing services, and specialized item transfers such as pianos, pool tables, and safes. His background blends practical field experience with executive-level logistics management, enabling the company to function as a well-organized, dependable, and customer-centric team.

Moving Forward

In the next few years, Michael Jenicek is ambitious for Move Forward LLC to continue growing as the go-to moving company in Coeur d'Alene and the Inland Northwest, known for its professional systems, transparent pricing, and reliable long-distance moving services. Long term, his goal is to build a brand that represents integrity and operational excellence, not just in moving, but in business overall. As he concludes, "I want Move Forward LLC to be known as a company that raised the standard for what customers expect from movers in North Idaho and beyond."

About Move Forward LLC

Move Forward LLC is a moving company that serves Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, and Spokane. With nearly 20 years of hands-on industry experience, the company provides professional systems, transparent pricing, and white glove services.

