Michael E. Porter Leads an Impressive Speaker Line-up at ICHOM 2019

LONDON, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Consortium for Health Outcomes Measurement (ICHOM) expects over 1,000 delegates from the global healthcare community to attend their annual conference this year at the De Doelen Center in Rotterdam on 2-3 May.

Harvard University Professor Michael E. Porter, co-founder and board chairman of ICHOM, will be a keynote speaker at the event. Regarding the conference, he shares, "I am pleased to be joined by over 70 speakers this year, all presenting thought-provoking sessions to encourage debate. These discussions are critical to drive further implementation and innovation in value-based health care."

The 2019 ICHOM conference, which brings together leaders in healthcare from around the world, is the leading conference on value-based health care. Participants can expect opportunities to engage with thought leaders in healthcare strategy, outcome management and innovation, and to network with individuals actively engaged in value-based health care.

As in previous years, ICHOM has several patient representatives on their agenda, including Hart4Onderzoek Co-founder Dayenne Zwaagman. Zwaagman is featured in the preliminary panel: Leading the way in value-based healthcare in the Netherlands. Her charity, Hart4Onderzoek, is the first platform of patient representatives in the Netherlands that aims to bridge the gap between patients with rare heart diseases and researchers. This preliminary panel also includes the Deputy Director General of the Dutch Ministry of Health, Ernst van Koesveld; Jan Hazelzet, Professor of Healthcare Quality and Outcomes, ErasmusMC; Pieter de Bey, Director, Santeon; and Joris van Eijck, Director in Healthcare, Menzis. The session is moderated by Stefan Larsson, Senior Partner and Managing Director of the Boston Consulting Group.

The 2019 ICHOM Conference will feature panels and sessions with other high-profile individuals including: Jan Kimpen (Chief Medical Officer, Philips); Roy Beveridge (Chief Medical Officer, Humana); Nathalie Moll (Director General, European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations); Stan Huff (MD, Intermountain Healthcare); Nicola Bedlington (European Patients Forum) and Caroline Terwee (PhD, Amsterdam UMC, PROMIS). Keynote presentations will be provided by Harvard Business School Professor Michael E. Porter, Uppsala University Hospital Professor Stefan James and Royal Institute of Technology and Karolinska Institute Professor Mathias Uhlen.

For more information, visit www.ichom.org.

More Information on ICHOM :

ICHOM's mission is to unlock the potential of value-based health care by defining global standard sets of outcome measures that matter most to patients and driving adoption and reporting of these measures worldwide to create better value for all stakeholders.

ICHOM's approach is built on the framework developed at Harvard Business School by Professors Michael E. Porter and Elizabeth O. Teisberg. In 2006, Porter and Teisberg wrote the well-known book, Redefining Health Care, which outlines the argument for using health outcomes data to redefine the nature of competition in health care.

