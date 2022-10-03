Michael Acton Smith OBE to Keynote EMEA Session of Globalization Partners' (G-P) PANGEO Global Employment Conference

The CALM Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman will discuss better mental fitness and well-being at work with G-P's CHRO, Richa Gupta

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners (G-P), the leading Global Employment Platform™ that makes it fast, simple, and compliant for companies to hire anyone, anywhere, today announced that Michael Acton Smith OBE will keynote its EMEA stage at the company's flagship PANGEO Conference taking place at 2:00PM GMT on October 18.

The world's largest employment conference

PANGEO is the original and largest global employment conference, presenting a world-class selection of speakers, growth experts, founders, and leaders to equip companies with the ideas, skills, and best practices to thrive in the world of global hybrid and remote work. The conference will bring together visionaries from around the world, who will discuss key trends, strategies, and personal experiences for building efficient and inclusive global remote teams.

Michael Acton Smith OBE is a phenomenally successful technology entrepreneur. He is Co-Founder, and Co-Executive Chairman of Calm, the leading mental wellness brand with the #1 app for sleep, meditation, and relaxation. In 2022, Time Magazine listed CALM as one of the world's most influential. Over the past 10 years, over 100 million people have downloaded the Calm app. In 2020, Calm consolidated their position as the world's first mental health 'Unicorn' – and is valued now at more than 2 billion USD. Michael's book – "Calm" has been described as "a practical and pleasurable guide to twenty-first century mindfulness." Prior to Calm, Michael was the Founder of Mind Candy, Co-Founder of Firebox.com, Silicon drinkabout, and Berwickstock, a boutique music festival. He was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2014 New Year Honours for services to the creative industries.

Long fascinated by neuroscience, flow states and mental fitness, Michael is passionate about sharing meditation as a simple but valuable skill around the world. He will discuss this and his observations about the benefits of meditation, its application in the corporate setting and how he created what is recognized as the world's happiest app in his conversation with Richa Gupta, CHRO at G-P.

"Imagine being responsible for creating the world's happiest app? Our company is a user of CALM and as someone for whom the health and wellbeing of the G-P team is paramount, we appreciate all that it does for our employees," said Richa Gupta, CHRO, G-P. "This is a subject that truly captivates me, and I am looking forward to diving deeper into Michael's story and have no doubt that my conversation with him will be a personal highlight for my experience this year at PANGEO."

PANGEO will take place in three regions over the course of October 18. Michael Acton Smith will keynote the EMEA portion of the event, to see a full list of speakers click here. Please follow us on social media for exciting speaker announcements and updates. Registration is free and open to the public, for general registration click here. For media registration, click here.

About Globalization Partners

Hire international talent quickly and easily. Use our AI-driven, automated, global employment platform powered by our in-house worldwide HR experts. Trust the named industry leader that consistently attains 98 percent customer satisfaction ratings. Globalization Partners: Succeed Faster

To learn more, please visit: globalization-partners.com or follow us via Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or check out our Blog.

For Media Inquiries:

Siobhán Calpin

Senior PR (Public Relations) Manager EMEA & APAC

scalpin@globalization-partners.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1912321/PANGEO.jpg

SOURCE Globalization Partners