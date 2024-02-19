Mibro to Debut New Product at MWC Barcelona 2024

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mibro, a brand of ZhenShi Information Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. is thrilled to announce its participation in the MWC Barcelona 2024, the largest and most influential connectivity event in the world, hosted by GSMA in Spain from February 26 to 29, 2024. At booth 6B12, Mibro will showcase the brand's smartwatches and kids' watch phones, as well as the first-ever unveiling new product from its professional sports series, the GS Active.

Invitation

The GS Active is an outdoor sports watch equipped with a 1000nits Amoled screen and Mibro's proprietary algorithm, SeekBeats™ Motion Algorithm. This new product is expected to be available for purchase worldwide between March and April 2024.

In addition, Mibro will provide opportunities to visitors to experience its smartwatch of three different series. The brand's Essential series, vibrant and lightweight, is designed for young digital entertainment enthusiasts, offering affordable value. Its Lifestyle series is tailored for individuals who enjoy working, listening to music, socializing, and sports, and who value quality of life, and portability. For high-income individuals who enjoy sports, travel, and socializing, and who prioritize quality of life, physical health, professional sports data, performance parameters, system smoothness, waterproof performance, and long battery life, Mibro's Professional series is the perfect choice.

At the exhibition, Mibro will also display a variety of kids watch phones featuring video calling, precise positioning, safety guard, and a classroom mode setting.

For more information, please visit https://www.mibrofit.com/ , or follow Mibro on Facebook and Instagram. For business inquiries, please contact: business@mibrofit.com.

About Mibro

Mibro is a brand established by Zhenshi Information Technology (Zhenshi), a company founded in 2015 and backed by investments from renowned companies such as Xiaomi and Nokia. Zhenshi has a team of over two hundred top-tier R&D engineers, dedicated to the development of innovative technology for smart wearable devices. The company proudly serves customers in over 170 countries and regions, establishing itself as a promising player in the smartwatch industry.

Zhenshi independently designs, develops, and manufactures unique intelligent hardware. Its rigorous product quality control system ensures that every product meets high-quality standards. In 2023, Zhenshi launched SeekBeats™, a proprietary motion algorithm developed in-house and implemented in Mibro smartwatches. That same year, the company's kids watch phone was honored with the AWE (Appliance and Electronics World Expo) 2023 Most Popular Award.

Media Contact: pr@mibrofit.com

