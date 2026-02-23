Mibro at MWC 2026: AI Sports Coach with Precision and Emotional Intelligence

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart wearables maker Mibro will showcase its AI Coach system at Mobile World Congress 2026, demonstrating how a watch-based artificial intelligence platform is being developed to support sport-specific training insights for padel players and runners, combining professional-grade motion analysis with deep understanding of each athlete to sustain passion, prevent burnout, and guide progression.

Invitation to Visit Mibro at MWC 2026 – Hall 6, Booth 6C7

AI Coach, which is still in development, is designed to do what a human coach does: watch movement, identify patterns and highlight areas for improvement. Live demos will run March 2-5 at Fira Barcelona (Hall 6, Booth 6C7).

The system reflects Mibro's bet that the future of wearables isn't just tracking data, but understanding the human behind it. Mibro transforms a wearable from a passive tracker into a supportive companion that grows with you, offering insights that balance performance, recovery, and well-being.

Padel makes a natural first test case. The fast-growing racket sport is all about shot selection and split-second tactics, which gives the AI plenty to work with. The system tracks five stroke types, swing speed, and heart rate, correlating performance metrics with heart rate variability (HRV) to advise players not just on how to hit, but when to push and when to recover.

At MWC, Mibro will also show AI Coach analyzing running form and stride precision in real-time. By moving beyond basic pace stats, the AI identifies fatigue patterns early, protecting runners from injury while optimizing training load.

The company plans to begin a wider rollout of AI Coach later this year, starting with padel and running before expanding into additional sports. Mibro views its MWC presence as the launchpad for that effort — the first opportunity for global attendees to see the system in live use ahead of market release.

Event Details

Event: Mobile World Congress 2026

Date: March 2-5, 2026

Location: Fira Barcelona, Av. Joan Carles I, 64, 08908 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain

Booth: Hall 6, Booth 6C7

About Mibro

Mibro is a smart wearables brand built for sports and outdoor exploration. Headquartered in Shanghai with a global sales center in Shenzhen, the company develops reliable, user-friendly devices designed to help people push their limits. For more information, visit https://www.mibrofit.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Business inquiries: business@mibrofit.com

