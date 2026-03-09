MiaoLab Launches Living Series with Tower Power Strip - Meeting Your Desk's Buddy That Bounces Back

SHENZHEN, China , March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MiaoLab, a dynamic lifestyle brand founded in 2025, today announced the launch of MiaoLab Living, a new lifestyle product series designed to elevate everyday living through safety-focused, intelligent, and thoughtfully integrated home solutions.

Flagship Product: MiaoLab Tower Power Strip

MiaoLab Living Tower Power Strip with surge protection and type-c fast charging in multiple colors

The MiaoLab Tower Power Strip—a safety power solution designed for households. The product uses packaging made from over 90% recyclable materials and features a housing designed to reduce environmental impact.

Power for Shared Occasions and Multi-Device Use

Events & Holiday Gatherings: Up to 3680W output with multiple outlets, powering speakers, lighting, and personal devices at the same time.

Family Homes & Daily Use: Designed for safety with overload protection, an 850°C flame-retardant housing, and 10,000+ plug-in cycle durability.

Gaming & Multi-Device Desks: 1420J surge protection shields consoles, PCs, monitors, and peripherals from power spikes.

Work-from-Home & Office Setups: Vertical form factor and a 2-meter power cord keep desks organized and flexible.

RV & Mobile Living: A self-righting roly-poly base and compact vertical design ensure stable power on the move.

Availability:

The MiaoLab Tower Power Strip is available on Amazon in select regions. For the latest product information, please visit https://linktr.ee/MiaoLab.

Upcoming MiaoLab Living Home Essentials:

MiaoLab Living will soon expand its offerings with a curated range of home essentials focused on safety, comfort, and intelligence:

Smart Wall Socket — automatically cuts off power when user approaches within arm's reach, using wide-angle radar detection to help reduce the risk of electrical accidents.

This includes situations such as children approaching the outlet, pets chewing on cables, or using kitchen appliances with wet hands, enhancing safety beyond traditional wall sockets.

Warming Base Tableware: Designed to maintain food and beverages at optimal serving temperatures, enhancing dining experiences.

Customized Supportive Mattress: Ergonomically engineered for personalized support, promoting deeper, more restorative sleep.

Awarded the 2026 iF Design Award, the mattress showcases an innovative approach to ergonomic sleep design.

About MiaoLab Workshop

MiaoLab is a collaborative ecosystem connecting entrepreneurs, investors, engineers, and suppliers to efficiently bring innovative ideas to market. Its philosophy, "Create as You Imagine, Build as You Wish," streamlines the journey from concept to sales.

Media Contact:

Corporate Communications

MiaoLab Innovation Workshop Technology Co., Ltd

Email: contact@miaolab.com

Tel.: +1-312-388-3301

Website: www.miaolab.com

