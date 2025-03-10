Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results for February 2025; Sets Multiple Options Volume and Market Share Records with MIAX Futures Volumes at Record Level

MIAMI and PRINCETON, N.J., March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today reported February 2025 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries—MIAX®, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald® and MIAX Sapphire™ (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), and MIAX Futures™.

February 2025 Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights

Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 163.9 million contracts in February 2025 , a 12.8% increase year-over-year (YoY) and bringing total YTD volume to a record 341.3 million contracts. February 2025 market share reached 15.8%, a 3.3% decrease YoY.

, a 12.8% increase year-over-year (YoY) and bringing total YTD volume to a record 341.3 million contracts. market share reached 15.8%, a 3.3% decrease YoY. MIAX Sapphire reached a record monthly volume of 21.8 million contracts, with February 2025 market share reaching a record 2.1%. MIAX Sapphire set a daily volume record of 1.6 million contracts on February 21 and a daily market share record of 2.4% on February 24 . MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024 and now has over 3,800 classes available for trading.

market share reaching a record 2.1%. MIAX Sapphire set a daily volume record of 1.6 million contracts on and a daily market share record of 2.4% on . MIAX Sapphire launched trading on and now has over 3,800 classes available for trading. MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 69.2 million contracts, an 18.6% increase YoY. February 2025 market share reached 6.7%, a 1.7% increase YoY. MIAX Options YTD volume and market share were at record levels, reaching 143.2 million contracts and 6.8%, respectively.

market share reached 6.7%, a 1.7% increase YoY. MIAX Options YTD volume and market share were at record levels, reaching 143.2 million contracts and 6.8%, respectively. MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 30.5 million contracts, a 42.8% decrease YoY. February 2025 market share reached 2.9%, a 50.9% decrease YoY.

MIAX Emerald reached a monthly volume of 42.3 million contracts, a 25.9% increase YoY. February 2025 market share reached 4.1%, an 8.0% increase YoY. MIAX Emerald YTD volume and market share were at record levels, reaching 91.8 million contracts and 4.4%, respectively.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a monthly volume of 3.2 billion shares, a 20.4% decrease YoY and representing a market share of 1.1%, a 37.1% decrease YoY.

In U.S. futures, MIAX Futures, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 461,996 contracts, a 40.0% increase YoY. Average daily volume (ADV) for futures and options reached a record 24,316 contracts.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below.



Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options

Contracts Feb-25 Feb-24 % Chg Jan-25 % Chg Feb-25 Feb-24 % Chg Trading Days 19 20

20

39 41

U.S. Equity Options Industry 1,036,704,528 888,779,369 16.6 % 1,062,698,645 -2.4 % 2,099,403,173 1,780,740,904 17.9 % MIAX Exchange Group 163,865,848 145,254,160 12.8 % 177,409,604 -7.6 % 341,275,452 285,779,974 19.4 % MIAX Options 69,154,854 58,313,579 18.6 % 74,000,507 -6.5 % 143,155,361 115,168,748 24.3 % MIAX Pearl 30,512,227 53,312,809 -42.8 % 33,423,058 -8.7 % 63,935,285 105,244,470 -39.3 % MIAX Emerald 42,343,906 33,627,772 25.9 % 49,456,306 -14.4 % 91,800,212 65,366,756 40.4 % MIAX Sapphire 21,854,861 - - 20,529,733 6.5 % 42,384,594 - - Multi-Listed Options ADV Feb-25 Feb-24 % Chg Jan-25 % Chg Feb-25 Feb-24 % Chg U.S. Equity Options Industry 54,563,396 44,438,968 22.8 % 53,134,932 2.7 % 53,830,851 43,432,705 23.9 % MIAX Exchange Group 8,624,518 7,262,708 18.8 % 8,870,480 -2.8 % 8,750,653 6,970,243 25.5 % MIAX Options 3,639,729 2,915,679 24.8 % 3,700,025 -1.6 % 3,670,650 2,808,994 30.7 % MIAX Pearl 1,605,907 2,665,640 -39.8 % 1,671,153 -3.9 % 1,639,366 2,566,938 -36.1 % MIAX Emerald 2,228,627 1,681,389 32.5 % 2,472,815 -9.9 % 2,353,852 1,594,311 47.6 % MIAX Sapphire 1,150,256 - - 1,026,487 12.1 % 1,086,784 - -

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Market

Share Feb-25 Feb-24 % Chg Jan-25 % Chg Feb-25 Feb-24 % Chg MIAX Exchange Group 15.81 % 16.34 % -3.3 % 16.69 % -5.3 % 16.26 % 16.05 % 1.3 % MIAX Options 6.67 % 6.56 % 1.7 % 6.96 % -4.2 % 6.82 % 6.47 % 5.4 % MIAX Pearl 2.94 % 6.00 % -50.9 % 3.15 % -6.4 % 3.05 % 5.91 % -48.5 % MIAX Emerald 4.08 % 3.78 % 8.0 % 4.65 % -12.2 % 4.37 % 3.67 % 19.1 % MIAX Sapphire 2.11 % - - 1.93 % 9.1 % 2.02 % - -



(1) MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024, listing a single class for the first week and additional classes in multiple phases on a weekly schedule through the week of October 21, 2024.



Equities Trading Volume for

MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equities Shares (millions) Feb-25 Feb-24 % Chg Jan-25 % Chg Feb-25 Feb-24 % Chg Trading Days 19 20

20

39 41

U.S. Equities Industry 296,744 234,704 26.4 % 308,769 -3.9 % 605,513 477,325 26.9 % MIAX Pearl Volume 3,233 4,062 -20.4 % 3,897 -17.1 % 7,130 8,667 -17.7 % MIAX Pearl ADV 170 203 -16.2 % 195 -12.7 % 183 211 -13.5 % MIAX Pearl Market Share 1.09 % 1.73 % -37.1 % 1.26 % -13.7 % 1.18 % 1.82 % -35.1 %







Futures and Options Trading Volume for

MIAX Futures, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Futures & Options Contracts Feb-25 Feb-24 % Chg Jan-25 % Chg Feb-25 Feb-24 % Chg Trading Days 19 20

21

40 41

MIAX Futures Volume 461,996 329,921 40.0 % 327,439 41.1 % 789,110 549,947 43.5 % MIAX Futures ADV 24,316 16,496 47.4 % 15,592 55.9 % 19,728 13,413 47.1 % MIAX Futures Open Interest 82,244 71,095 15.7 % 106,081 -22.5 %







About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), MIAX Sapphire LLC (MIAX Sapphire™), MIAX Futures Exchange, LLC (MIAX Futures™), MIAX Derivatives Exchange (MIAXdx™), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald and MIAX Sapphire are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all four exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism.

MIAX Futures is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures. MIAX Futures is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.

MIAXdx is a CFTC regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a DCM, DCO, and Swap Execution Facility (SEF) with the CFTC.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.

Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional U.S. offices located in Chicago, IL and Miami, FL. MIAX Futures offices are located in Minneapolis, MN. MIAXdx offices are located in Princeton, N.J. BSX offices are located in Hamilton, Bermuda. Dorman Trading offices are located in Chicago, IL.

To learn more about MIAX visit www.miaxglobal.com.

To learn more about MIAX Futures visit www.miaxglobal.com/miax-futures.

To learn more about MIAXdx visit www.miaxdx.com.

To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.

To learn more about Dorman Trading visit www.dormantrading.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

