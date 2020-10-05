Miami International Holdings Reports September 2020 Options Trading Results and New Daily and Monthly Records for MIAX Exchange Group

PRINCETON, New Jersey, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported September 2020 options trading results for its three securities exchanges – MIAX®, MIAX PEARL® and MIAX Emerald™ (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™). The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 86.7 million equity option contracts in September for a combined average daily volume (ADV) of 4,129,567 contracts, representing a total U.S. equity options market share of 13.71%.

Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group,

Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equity Options Contracts

Sept-20

Sept-19

% Chg

Aug-20

% Chg

Sept-20

Sept-19

% Chg

Trading Days

21

20

21

189

188

U.S. Equity Options Industry

632,751,329

360,693,463

75.4%

582,394,732

8.6%

5,046,519,012

3,285,898,055

53.6%

MIAX Exchange Group

86,720,900

35,997,644

140.9%

70,996,814

22.1%

605,449,661

325,500,007

86.0%

MIAX

36,901,910

13,958,514

164.4%

28,298,707

30.4%

242,802,660

130,062,867

86.7%

MIAX PEARL

23,864,559

19,115,274

24.8%

23,805,458

0.2%

228,612,913

176,858,486

29.3%

MIAX Emerald

25,954,431

2,923,856

787.7%

18,892,649

37.4%

134,034,088

18,578,654

621.4%

Equity Options ADV

Sept-20

Sept-19

% Chg

Aug-20

% Chg

Sept-20

Sept-19

% Chg

U.S. Equity Options Industry

30,131,016

18,034,673

67.1%

27,733,082

8.6%

26,701,159

17,478,181

52.8%

MIAX Exchange Group

4,129,567

1,799,882

129.4%

3,380,801

22.1%

3,203,437

1,731,383

85.0%

MIAX

1,757,234

697,926

151.8%

1,347,557

30.4%

1,284,670

691,824

85.7%

MIAX PEARL

1,136,408

955,764

18.9%

1,133,593

0.2%

1,209,592

940,737

28.6%

MIAX Emerald

1,235,925

146,193

745.4%

899,650

37.4%

709,175

98,823

617.6%










Equity Option Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group,

Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equity Options Market Share

Sept-20

Sept-19

% Chg

Aug-20

% Chg

Sept-20

Sept-19

% Chg

MIAX Exchange Group

13.71%

9.98%

37.3%

12.19%

12.4%

12.00%

9.91%

21.1%

MIAX

5.83%

3.87%

50.7%

4.86%

20.0%

4.81%

3.96%

21.6%

MIAX PEARL

3.77%

5.30%

-28.8%

4.09%

-7.7%

4.53%

5.38%

-15.8%

MIAX Emerald

4.10%

0.81%

406.0%

3.24%

26.4%

2.66%

0.57%

369.7%

Other news and achievements include:  

MIAX

  • New daily record for contracts executed
    • 2,707,322 contracts on September 4, 2020
  • New monthly record for contracts executed
    • 36,901,910 contracts executed

MIAX Emerald

  • New daily market share record
    • 4.96% market share on September 3, 2020
  • New monthly market share record
    • 4.10% market share
  • New daily record for contracts executed
    • 2,028,075 on September 3, 2020
  • New monthly record for contracts executed
    • 25,954,431 contracts

MIAX Exchange Group

  • New daily market share record
    • 15.50% market share on September 3, 2020
  • New monthly market share record
    • 13.71% market share
  • New daily record for contracts executed
    • 6,664,360 on September 3, 2020
  • New monthly record for contracts executed
    • 86,720,900 contracts

MIH

  • Launched MIAX PEARL Equities™, its first equities exchange, which completed its first day of live trading in the symbol NTGR (NETGEAR Inc.) on September 29, 2020. Additional symbols are expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks.  
  • Announced that it had finalized a strategic transaction with industry-leading firms to trade on MIAX PEARL Equities. Among the firms participating in the transaction are Citadel Securities, LLC, Hudson River Trading, Jump Trading Group, Simplex Trading, LLC, Susquehanna Securities, LLC, and UBS.
  • Jointly announced with the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, Inc. (MGEX) that MGEX membership overwhelmingly voted in favor of demutualizing. As a result, MIH and MGEX can now proceed with merger preparations in accordance with the agreement and plan of merger previously announced by the parties. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to customary closing conditions including certain regulatory approvals.
  • Announced that it had completed an equity investment in Diamond Standard, Inc. (Diamond Standard). As part of this transaction, MIH and Diamond Standard have partnered to collaborate in multiple areas, including the development and listing of diamond-based futures and options based on Diamond Standard products. All futures and options products remain subject to regulatory approval.

About MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) is the parent holding company of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX PEARL®) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald™ and together with MIAX and MIAX PEARL, the MIAX Exchange Group™), three national securities exchanges. MIH also owns a controlling interest in the Bermuda Stock Exchange.

MIAX, MIAX PEARL and MIAX Emerald options exchanges leverage the MIAX Exchange Group's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with traditional pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX), maker-taker pricing and price-time allocation (MIAX PEARL) market structures, and a hybrid market structure with maker-taker pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX Emerald).

MIAX Options® serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

Under MIAX PEARL's exchange license, MIAX PEARL Equities™ provides its members with best-in-class performance through a combination of high determinism, low latency and high throughput. MIAX PEARL Equities has maker-taker pricing and a price-time allocation model.

The MIAX Exchange Group's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL.

To learn more about MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group visit www.MIAXOptions.com

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. 

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

