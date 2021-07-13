Miami International Holdings Reports June 2021 Trading Results, MIAX Exchange Group Sets New Market Share and Volume Records

PRINCETON, N.J., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported June 2021 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™) and the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX).

The MIAX Exchange Group reported a number of new volume and market share records for multi-list options trading including a 16.65% market share record on June 4, 2021 and a monthly market share record of 15.45% in June 2021. The total U.S. multi-listed options market share of 15.45% in June 2021 was 285 basis points higher than the 12.6% market share in June 2020 and represented a 22.6% increase.

The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 127.7 million multi-listed options contracts in June 2021, a new monthly volume record and representing an average daily volume (ADV) of 5,804,595 contracts. In addition, the MIAX Options Exchange reported a record 55,410,315 contracts traded in June 2021.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ executed 705,969,530 shares in June 2021, a new monthly volume record and an increase of 25.0% from May 2021.

In U.S. futures, MGEX executed 412,672 contracts, the second highest monthly volume total in the history of the exchange, representing an increase of 45.6% from the June 2020 total and a 58.1% increase from the May 2021 total. Total volume in the first half of 2021 reached 1,784,119 contracts, a 28.4% increase from the same period in 2020, while open interest totaled 90,310 contracts on June 30, 2021, an increase of 37.0% from the June 30, 2020 total. SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 2,741 contracts in June 2021, down from the 4,256 contract total in May 2021. SPIKES Futures volumes rebounded strongly in the week ending July 9th, with volume totaling a record 7,333 contracts for the week and a daily record of 2,723 contracts traded on July 8, 2021.



Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options

Contracts Jun-21 Jun-20 % Chg May-21 % Chg Jun-21 Jun-20 % Chg Trading Days 22 22

20

124 125

U.S. Multi-Listed Options Industry 826,487,445 651,089,358 26.9% 677,836,592 21.9% 4,621,762,837 3,249,054,726 42.2% MIAX Exchange Group 127,701,099 82,030,056 55.7% 99,698,170 28.1% 646,032,019 381,278,555 69.4% MIAX 55,410,315 32,868,021 68.6% 42,859,476 29.3% 243,820,283 149,342,588 63.3% MIAX Pearl 45,472,258 34,463,389 31.9% 37,559,901 21.1% 240,424,689 156,844,352 53.3% MIAX Emerald 26,818,526 14,698,646 82.5% 19,278,793 39.1% 161,787,047 75,091,615 115.5% Multi-Listed Options ADV Jun-21 Jun-20 % Chg May-21 % Chg Jun-21 Jun-20 % Chg U.S. Multi-Listed Options Industry 37,567,611 29,594,971 26.9% 33,891,830 10.8% 37,272,281 25,992,438 43.4% MIAX Exchange Group 5,804,595 3,728,639 55.7% 4,984,909 16.4% 5,209,936 3,050,228 70.8% MIAX 2,518,651 1,494,001 68.6% 2,142,974 17.5% 1,966,293 1,194,741 64.6% MIAX Pearl 2,066,921 1,566,518 31.9% 1,877,995 10.1% 1,938,909 1,254,755 54.5% MIAX Emerald 1,219,024 668,120 82.5% 963,940 26.5% 1,304,734 600,733 117.2%

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Market

Share Jun-21 Jun-20 % Chg May-21 % Chg Jun-21 Jun-20 % Chg MIAX Exchange Group 15.45% 12.60% 22.6% 14.71% 5.1% 13.98% 11.74% 19.1% MIAX 6.70% 5.05% 32.8% 6.32% 6.0% 5.28% 4.60% 14.8% MIAX Pearl 5.50% 5.29% 3.9% 5.54% -0.7% 5.20% 4.83% 7.8% MIAX Emerald 3.24% 2.26% 43.7% 2.84% 14.1% 3.50% 2.31% 51.5%

Equities Trading Volume for MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equities Shares (millions) Jun-21 Jun-20 % Chg May-21 % Chg Jun-21 Jun-20 % Chg. Trading Days 22 22

20

124 125 N/A U.S. Equities Volume – Industry 244,472 N/A N/A 210,502 16.1% 1,555,864 N/A N/A MIAX Pearl Volume 706 N/A N/A 565 25.0% 3,194 N/A N/A MIAX Pearl ADV 32 N/A N/A 28 13.6% 26 N/A N/A MIAX Pearl Market Share 0.29% N/A N/A 0.27% 7.6% 0.21% N/A N/A

Futures & Options Trading Volume for MGEX, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Futures & Options

Contracts Jun-21 Jun-20 % Chg May-21 % Chg Jun-21 Jun-20 % Chg Trading Days 22 22

20

124 125

MGEX Volume 412,672 283,477 45.6% 261,078 58.1% 1,784,119 1,389,787 28.4% MGEX ADV 18,758 12,885 45.6% 13,054 43.7% 14,388 11,118 29.4%

June 2021 Market Share and Volume Records:

miax MIAX Exchange Group Multi-Listed Options Records Single Day Market Share 16.56% June 4, 2021 Monthly Market Share 15.45% June 2021 Monthly Volume 127,701,099 June 2021 miax

Options MIAX Multi-Listed Options Records Monthly Volume 55,410,315 June 2021









About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., operates and manages Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX), and the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that leverage MIAX's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide U.S. listed options trading to their member firms. MIAX serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY). In addition to options, MIAX Pearl facilitates the trading of cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™.

MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and is a Notice Registered Securities Future Product Exchange with the SEC. MGEX serves as the exclusive market for a variety of products, including Hard Red Spring Wheat and SPIKES Futures. In addition, MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM, DCO and cash market services in an array of asset classes.

The BSX is a leading electronic international securities market regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority, specializing in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants and insurance linked securities. A full member of the World Federation of Exchanges and affiliate member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions, the BSX is globally recognized, including by the SEC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL, Minneapolis, MN, and Hamilton, Bermuda.

To learn more about MIAX visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com.

To learn more about the BSX visit www.BSX.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

