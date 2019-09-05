Miami International Holdings Reports August 2019 Trading Results And New Records for MIAX Exchange Group

PRINCETON, New Jersey, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported the August 2019 trading activity for its three fully electronic options exchanges – MIAX®, MIAX PEARL™ and MIAX Emerald™ (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™). The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 43.1 million equity option contracts in August for a combined average daily volume (ADV) of 1,961,849 contracts, representing a total U.S. equity options market share of 10.31%.



Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equity Options Contracts Aug-19 Aug-18 % Chg. Jul-19 % Chg. Aug-19 Aug-18 % Chg. Trading Days 22 23

22

168 169

U.S. Equity Options Industry 418,770,313 384,002,068 9.1% 357,634,292 17.1% 2,925,204,592 2,996,915,123 -2.4% MIAX Exchange Group 43,160,673 37,642,941 14.7% 33,515,718 28.8% 289,502,363 271,017,724 6.8% MIAX 15,848,772 17,270,967 -8.2% 12,915,781 22.7% 116,104,353 135,213,974 -14.1% MIAX PEARL 24,174,456 20,371,974 18.7% 18,163,873 33.1% 157,743,212 135,803,750 16.2% MIAX Emerald 3,137,445 - - 2,436,064 28.8% 15,654,798 - - Equity Options ADV Aug-19 Aug-18 % Chg. Jul-19 % Chg. Aug-19 Aug-18 % Chg. U.S. Equity Options Industry 19,035,014 16,695,742 14.0% 16,256,104 17.1% 17,411,932 17,733,226 -1.8% MIAX Exchange Group 1,961,849 1,636,650 19.9% 1,523,442 28.8% 1,723,228 1,603,655 7.5% MIAX 720,399 750,912 -4.1% 587,081 22.7% 691,097 800,083 -13.6% MIAX PEARL 1,098,839 885,738 24.1% 825,631 33.1% 938,948 803,572 16.8% MIAX Emerald 142,611 - - 110,730 28.8% 93,183 - -



















Equity Option Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equity Options Market Share Aug-19 Aug-18 % Chg. Jul-19 % Chg. Aug-19 Aug-18 % Chg. MIAX Exchange Group 10.31% 9.80% 5.1% 9.37% 10.0% 9.90% 9.04% 9.4% MIAX 3.78% 4.50% -15.9% 3.61% 4.8% 3.97% 4.51% -12.0% MIAX PEARL 5.77% 5.31% 8.8% 5.08% 13.7% 5.39% 4.53% 19.0% MIAX Emerald 0.75% - - 0.68% 10.0% 0.54% - -

Other news and achievements include:

MIAX Exchange Group

New daily market share record

11.79% market share on August 23, 2019

New daily record for contracts executed

2,901,043 contracts on August 23, 2019

MIH

Announced partnership with Advanced Fundamentals, LLC (Advanced Fundamentals), an owner and developer of next generation beta indexes, to develop a complex of proprietary financial products based on Advanced Fundamentals' commercial real estate indexes (CRE Indexes) listed exclusively on the MIAX Exchange Group.

The first tranche of products, cash-settled options and futures on the CRE Indexes, are expected to be listed in 2020. All products remain subject to SEC and CFTC approval, respectively.

For further information regarding the MIAX Exchange Group, please visit www.MIAXOptions.com or contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com .

Corporate Communications Contact: Dominique Prunetti-Miller

(609) 897-1465

dprunetti@miami-holdings.com

About MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) is the parent holding company of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX PEARL™) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald™ and together with MIAX and MIAX PEARL, the MIAX Exchange Group), three fully electronic options trading exchanges.

MIAX, MIAX PEARL and MIAX Emerald leverage the MIAX Exchange Group's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with traditional pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX), maker-taker pricing and price-time allocation (MIAX PEARL) market structures, and a hybrid market structure with maker-taker pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX Emerald).

MIAX Options serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

The MIAX Exchange Group's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with a Miami Operations Center and additional offices located in Miami, FL.

To learn more about MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

