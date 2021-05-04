Miami International Holdings Reports April 2021 Trading Results, MIAX Exchange Group Sets New Monthly Market Share and Volume Records

PRINCETON, N.J., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported April 2021 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™) and the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX).

In U.S. options, the MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 95 million multi-listed options contracts for a combined average daily volume (ADV) of 4,541,657 contracts, representing a total U.S. multi-listed options market share of 14.15%. The 14.15% market share represents an increase of 178 basis points from April 2020.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ executed 452,497,977 shares.

In U.S. futures, MGEX executed 322,207 contracts.



Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Contracts Apr-21 Apr-20 % Chg. Mar-21 % Chg. Apr-21 Apr-20 % Chg. Trading Days 21 21

23

82 83

U.S. Multi-Listed Options Industry 674,204,936 515,812,617 30.7% 856,908,768 -21.3% 3,117,438,800 2,086,343,264 49.4% MIAX Exchange Group 95,374,791 63,815,671 49.5% 116,927,971 -18.4% 418,632,750 236,031,886 77.4% MIAX 39,922,649 24,069,512 65.9% 37,494,076 6.5% 145,550,492 90,383,420 61.0% MIAX Pearl 35,721,054 20,365,030 75.4% 52,194,814 -31.6% 157,392,530 97,520,006 61.4% MIAX Emerald 19,731,088 19,381,129 1.8% 27,239,081 -27.6% 115,689,728 48,128,460 140.4% Multi-Listed Options ADV Apr-21 Apr-20 % Chg. Mar-21 % Chg. Apr-21 Apr-20 % Chg. U.S. Multi-Listed Options Industry 32,104,997 24,562,506 30.7% 37,256,903 -13.8% 38,017,546 25,136,666 51.2% MIAX Exchange Group 4,541,657 3,038,841 49.5% 5,083,825 -10.7% 5,105,277 2,843,758 79.5% MIAX 1,901,079 1,146,167 65.9% 1,630,177 16.6% 1,775,006 1,088,957 63.0% MIAX Pearl 1,701,003 969,763 75.4% 2,269,340 -25.0% 1,919,421 1,174,940 63.4% MIAX Emerald 939,576 922,911 1.8% 1,184,308 -20.7% 1,410,850 579,861 143.3%

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Market Share Apr-21 Apr-20 % Chg. Mar-21 % Chg. Apr-21 Apr-20 % Chg. MIAX Exchange Group 14.15% 12.37% 14.3% 13.65% 3.7% 13.43% 11.31% 18.7% MIAX 5.92% 4.67% 26.9% 4.38% 35.3% 4.67% 4.33% 7.8% MIAX Pearl 5.30% 3.95% 34.2% 6.09% -13.0% 5.05% 4.67% 8.0% MIAX Emerald 2.93% 3.76% -22.1% 3.18% -7.9% 3.71% 2.31% 60.9%

Equities Trading Volume for MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equities Shares (millions) Apr-21 Apr-20 % Chg. Mar-21 % Chg. Apr-21 Apr-20 % Chg. Trading Days 21 N/A N/A 23

82 N/A N/A U.S. Equities Volume – Industry 207,994 N/A N/A 307,161 -32.3% 1,101,662 N/A N/A MIAX Pearl Volume 452 N/A N/A 487 -7.1% 1,923 N/A N/A MIAX Pearl ADV 22 N/A N/A 21 -7.1% 23 N/A N/A MIAX Pearl Market Share 0.22% N/A N/A 0.16% 37.3% 0.17% N/A N/A

Futures & Options Trading Volume for MGEX, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Futures & Options Contracts Apr-21 Apr-20 % Chg. Mar-21 % Chg. Apr-21 Apr-20 % Chg. Trading Days 21 21

23

82 83

MGEX Volume 322,207 256,276 25.7% 259,617 24.1% 1,110,369 971,401 14.3% MGEX ADV 15,343 12,204 25.7% 11,288 35.9% 13,541 11,704 15.7%

April 2021 Market Share and Volume Records:

MIAX MIAX Exchange Group Multi-Listed Options Records Single Day Market Share 16.48% April 30, 2021 Monthly Market Share 14.15% April 2021 MIAX Options MIAX Multi-Listed Options Records Single Day Volume 2,802,030 April 30, 2021 Monthly Volume 39,922,649 April 2021









April 2021 operational achievements and announcements include:

MIH

Announced that it partnered with SIG Index Licensing, LLC (SIG Index Licensing) to launch cash-settled futures contracts on SIG Index Licensing's U.S. Corporate Tax Rate Index. Corporate Tax Rate Futures will be the first of their kind and offer corporations and investors an efficient way to manage risk in volatile corporate tax rate environments. The futures contracts will begin trading on May 24, 2021 , exclusively on MGEX via CME Globex ® platform.

, exclusively on MGEX via CME Globex platform. Announced a follow-on equity investment in Vesica Technologies and the finalization of their licensing agreement. Vesica's SHIFT SearchSM (SHIFT) platform is available for options data through the MIAX website at www.MIAXOptions.com.

For further information regarding MIAX, please visit www.MIAXOptions.com or contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com.

Corporate Communications Contacts:

Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer

(609) 955-2091

anybo@miami-holdings.com

Natalie Kay, Karma Agency

215-790-7806

nkay@karmaagency.com

About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings (MIH), operates and manages Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX Pearl, LLC (MIAX Pearl®) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald® and together with MIAX and MIAX Pearl, the MIAX Exchange Group™), the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), and the Bermuda Stock Exchange.

The MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald options exchanges leverage MIAX's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with traditional pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX), maker-taker pricing and price-time allocation (MIAX Pearl) market structures, and a hybrid market structure with maker-taker pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX Emerald).

MIAX serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

Under MIAX Pearl's exchange license, MIAX Pearl Equities™ provides its members with best-in-class performance through a combination of high determinism, low latency and high throughput. MIAX Pearl Equities has maker-taker pricing and a price-time allocation model.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL.

To learn more visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

